NATO warships are moored in harbour in Tallinn (associative image)
News 1 h ago

NATO sends more warships to the Baltic Sea

LTG
News 2 h ago

Lithuanian Railways record 20-fold drop in profits

Officers, bystanders and air force save drowning tourists from Baltic Sea – video
News 2 h ago

Officers, bystanders and air force save six people from the Baltic Sea – video

Preparations for the Vilnius NATO Summit
News 4 h ago

Lithuania wouldn’t veto NATO summit declaration even if it’s unsatisfactory – official

Dalia Grybauskaitė
News 7 h ago

Europe said Baltics were right about Russia, but is ignoring us again, says Lithuania’s former president

German troops in Lithuania.
News 8 h ago

‘Harsh rhetoric’ doesn’t help in talks with Germans, says Lithuanian president

Ukrainiai troops (associative image)
News 9 h ago

Lithuanian volunteer dies in Ukraine

NATO festival in Vilnius.
News 11 h ago

Should NATO station more troops in the Baltics?

Women in Lithuania line up in front of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius to protests against rapes and other sexual crimes committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine.
News 1 d ago

There may not be a Nuremberg for Russia but impunity can stop now – opinion

Andrzej Duda
News 1 d ago

Polish president to pay state visit to Lithuania this week

Palanga
News 1 d ago

Children from Bucha come to spend summer in Lithuania’s Palanga

Prosecutor Gedgaudas Norkūnas
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s Norkūnas appointed European prosecutor

NATO festival (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Unprecedented scale: 12,000 officers, troops to ensure security during NATO summit in Vilnius

Vilnius Pride 2023
News 1 d ago

Car nearly hits Vilnius Pride marchers as activists deplore Lithuania’s lack of progress

NAFO is organising its first summit in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Shiba Inu goes offline: first-ever NAFO summit brings Russia disinfo fighters to Vilnius

Lithuanian MEP funds alternative news website – LRT investigation
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian MEP funds alternative news website – LRT investigation

News2023.07.04 18:00

NATO sends more warships to the Baltic Sea

B
BNS 2023.07.04 18:00
NATO warships are moored in harbour in Tallinn (associative image)
NATO warships are moored in harbour in Tallinn (associative image) / AP

NATO has sent more warships to the Baltic Sea in the run-up to the Vilnius summit, according to Giedrius Premeneckas, commander of the Lithuanian Navy.

"The [Lithuanian] Navy is allocating its capabilities to satisfy certain niche needs during the summit in Vilnius, and there's certainly an increase in the presence of allied ships in the Baltic Sea in our region. They provide, first of all, air surveillance, maritime situation surveillance and interoperability," the commander told BNS on Tuesday.

The Navy is in constant contact with allied ships and information is being exchanged to avoid "some unplanned or provocative action by another state", Premeneckas added in reference to Russia.

The allied force includes German, US, Italian and Polish vessels.

"The number of these ships might fluctuate at times, and these are the main capabilities that have been deployed," Premeneckas said.

"They do not need to be close to our shores, they are at their deployment sites in the Baltic Sea, they have far-reaching maritime surveillance systems, air surveillance systems, they are interacting with both the Navy and their HQs, and they are also interacting with our Defence Staff that is ensuring the security of the event," the commander said.

The NATO summit in Vilnius will take place between July 11 and 12.

NATO warships are moored in harbour in Tallinn (associative image)
Lithuanian Navy (associative)
Lithuanian Navy N42 Jotvingis
