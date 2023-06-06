Lithuania moves to ban fur farming

On Tuesday, the parliament voted approved a proposal to ban the breeding, rearing and killing of animals for their fur, with a transitional period and compensation for businesses. Seventy-nine MPs voted in favour, 11 against and 30 abstained.

"We are ready to become the 20th country in Europe to ban this [fur farming] business," said Aistė Gedvilienė, the initiator of the draft law and the chairperson of the Seimas Committee on Environmental Protection.

If passed, the ban would come into effect in 2027, with those leaving the business being able to claim compensation from 2024.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, a transitional period would allow businesses to adapt to the changes and gradually wind down their activities.

"The earlier a farmer stops his activity, the higher the compensation. Those who leave in 2024 will receive 3 euros per animal kept, 2 euros in 2025 and 1 euro in 2026," said Gedvilienė.

As of January 1, 2023, more than one million minks were kept in Lithuania.

The compensation also includes redundancy payments and compensation for the destruction of buildings and installations suitable only for fur farming, as well as the cleaning and removal of waste.

"We have heard from the farmers themselves about the request for compensation for all these things, and we have responded to their wishes," said Gedvilienė.

Brussels will now be notified of Lithuania’s intention to ban fur farming, a process that will take 3 months. If the European Commission has no objections, the bill will go back to the Seimas for adoption.

There are currently over 100 fur farms operating across the country.

Minks (associative image) / AP

Over 1 million minks

Lithuania’s Agriculture Ministry has previously been criticised by animal rights activists for deliberately delaying the ban on fur farming.

Last week, the Tušti Narvai (Empty Cages) NGO presented a report exposing the conditions inside fur farms in Lithuania.

Secretly filmed images show animals being beaten and suffocated. The footage has been handed over to law enforcement.

Gabrielė Vaitkevičiūtė, head of the NGO, welcomed the Seimas decision.

"[It] proves once again that Lithuania is ready to say goodbye to the industry that tortures animals for the sake of decoration,” she said. “I have no doubt that we will soon join the 19 countries in Europe that have already taken this decision.”

“Of course, there is still the final vote in the parliament, which will not take place until the autumn at the earliest," she added.