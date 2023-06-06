Naujienų srautas

Russia's war in Ukraine
News 4 min. ago

Has Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive finally begun? Maybe

Minks (associative image)
News 18 min. ago

Lithuania moves to ban fur farming

Gas (associative image)
News 4 h ago

Gas prices for consumers in Lithuania to decrease

The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas (associative image)
News 5 h ago

Lithuanian parliament votes against holding snap elections

Drone (associative image)
News 5 h ago

Lithuania to install drone traffic management system

Vilnius' commercial district
News 6 h ago

Standard & Poor’s affirms Lithuania's credit rating at A+

Russian Embassy in Vilnius
News 6 h ago

Man detained in Vilnius after throwing trash at Russian Embassy

Fighting in Bakhmut (associative image)
News 7 h ago

Five more Lithuanians join the fight in Ukraine

Elections in Lithuania
News 9 h ago

Expenses scandal broke Britain, will it also break Lithuania?

Gitanas Nausėda
News 23 h ago

Purpose of NATO summit is to address problems, not to promote Lithuania – president

Lithuania's furniture sector (associative image)
News 1 d ago

As Lithuania’s furniture sector falls, workers plead for help

Confiscated cars (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Latvia sends cars seized from drunk drivers to Ukraine

GIPL
News 1 d ago

Russian parts installed in Lithuania’s strategic gas pipeline with Poland – media

NATO and Ukraine flags
News 1 d ago

NATO may agree on Kyiv’s pathway to membership at Vilnius summit, says French official

Ahmad Khawaja
News 1 d ago

Despite millions in debt, US fugitive Khawaja lives in luxury Vilnius hotel

A Lithuanian horse breed, the Samogitian (Žemaitukas).
News 1 d ago

Lithuanians on cross-country trek to celebrate native fighting horse

News2023.06.06 17:16

Lithuania moves to ban fur farming

B
BNS 2023.06.06 17:16
Minks (associative image)
Minks (associative image) / Shutterstock

On Tuesday, the parliament voted approved a proposal to ban the breeding, rearing and killing of animals for their fur, with a transitional period and compensation for businesses. Seventy-nine MPs voted in favour, 11 against and 30 abstained.

"We are ready to become the 20th country in Europe to ban this [fur farming] business," said Aistė Gedvilienė, the initiator of the draft law and the chairperson of the Seimas Committee on Environmental Protection.

If passed, the ban would come into effect in 2027, with those leaving the business being able to claim compensation from 2024.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, a transitional period would allow businesses to adapt to the changes and gradually wind down their activities.

"The earlier a farmer stops his activity, the higher the compensation. Those who leave in 2024 will receive 3 euros per animal kept, 2 euros in 2025 and 1 euro in 2026," said Gedvilienė.

As of January 1, 2023, more than one million minks were kept in Lithuania.

The compensation also includes redundancy payments and compensation for the destruction of buildings and installations suitable only for fur farming, as well as the cleaning and removal of waste.

"We have heard from the farmers themselves about the request for compensation for all these things, and we have responded to their wishes," said Gedvilienė.

Brussels will now be notified of Lithuania’s intention to ban fur farming, a process that will take 3 months. If the European Commission has no objections, the bill will go back to the Seimas for adoption.

There are currently over 100 fur farms operating across the country.

Minks (associative image)
Minks (associative image) / AP

Over 1 million minks

Lithuania’s Agriculture Ministry has previously been criticised by animal rights activists for deliberately delaying the ban on fur farming.

Last week, the Tušti Narvai (Empty Cages) NGO presented a report exposing the conditions inside fur farms in Lithuania.

Secretly filmed images show animals being beaten and suffocated. The footage has been handed over to law enforcement.

Gabrielė Vaitkevičiūtė, head of the NGO, welcomed the Seimas decision.

"[It] proves once again that Lithuania is ready to say goodbye to the industry that tortures animals for the sake of decoration,” she said. “I have no doubt that we will soon join the 19 countries in Europe that have already taken this decision.”

“Of course, there is still the final vote in the parliament, which will not take place until the autumn at the earliest," she added.

Minks (associative image)
Minks (associative image)
