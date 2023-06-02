Naujienų srautas

Gintaras Grušas
News 8 min. ago

Vilnius archbishop apologises for failing to respond to sexual abuse allegations against his chancellor

NATO flag.
News 2 h ago

NATO needs brigades at its forefront, Lithuanian president tells parliament speakers

UN flag (associative image)
News 4 h ago

Lithuania elected to UNWTO Executive Council

Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
News 5 h ago

Poland invites Lithuania to strengthen military cooperation – President Nausėda

Vilnius City Municipality building
News 5 h ago

Lithuania moves to introduce salaries to municipal councillors in wake of expenses scandal

Rammstein concert in Vilnius.
News 7 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: 'No complaints'

Ruslan Stefanchuk and Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
News 21 h ago

Lithuanian Seimas confers award on Ukraine’s parliament chair

Sports Palace
News 22 h ago

Vilnius Sports Palace to be turned into Jewish memorial

Several dozen people rallied outside the Russian Embassy in Vilnius to protest the abduction of Ukrainian children
News 1 d ago

Rally held outside Russian embassy in Vilnius in protest of Ukrainian children abductions

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian FM insists Turkey should endorse Sweden’s NATO membership

Tomas Vytautas Raskevičius, Ewelina Dobrowolska, Vytautas Mitalas
News 1 d ago

Several liberal MPs in hot water after using municipal funds to pay for night club trips and smartwatch

From The Disasters of War by Francisco Goya
News 1 d ago

Goya’s war etchings from Ukraine national museum come on display in Vilnius

Hot air balloons
News 1 d ago

Hot air balloon flights allowed to stay over Lithuanian cities under stricter rules

Alexander Lukashenko
News 1 d ago

Moscow’s grip or window for democracy: what happens in Belarus after Lukashenko?

Cyber security (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania records over 4,000 cyber attacks in 2022

Electricity and gas.
News 1 d ago

Lithuania extends gas compensation, scraps electricity subsidies for households

News2023.06.02 15:04

Vilnius archbishop apologises for failing to respond to sexual abuse allegations against his chancellor

AS GZ
Augustas Stankevičius, Greta Zulonaitė, BNS 2023.06.02 15:04
Gintaras Grušas
Gintaras Grušas / E.Blaževič/LRT

Vilnius Archbishop Gintaras Grušas has apologised for failing to respond to sexual abuse suspicions against the chancellor of his Archdiocese.

The police carried out searches in the Curia as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged sexual offences by Father Kęstutis Palikša.

Further reading

News

2023.05.25 10:15

Vilnius priest accused of sexual relations with minor – media

“When I found out about the search, I failed to look into the real reasons behind the search and the serious accusations against the priest,” he told reporters on Friday, adding that the search lasted 13 minutes.

His comment came after prosecutors reopened an investigation into allegations that Palikša had forced a minor into sexual relations.

The archbishop said he was informed about the search on the same day. He said there were no bishops present during the search, although law enforcement officers wanted a Curia representative to be present. Finally, a lawyer assisting the clergy was present during the search.

“After the search, bishops were informed that it had to do with a personal financial case and some kind of defamation,” Grušas said.

He insists that the Vilnius Archdiocese received no information about the verdicts in the cases “neither from Father Kęstutis, nor from law enforcement”.

Priest Kęstutis Palikša
Priest Kęstutis Palikša / LRT TV

Grušas says he learned about the real search reasons after receiving the court order.

“It said they were looking for pornographic images of minors, and they did not find it on the Curia’s computer,” he said.

The prosecution service, however, told BNS last week that the search order also specified the case and what the investigation was about.

Grušas also admitted his guilt and expressed his regret over this failure to look deeper into the matter and ask Palikša “important questions” about his alleged criminal offense.

“I apologise to the young man who suffered from the priest what he should not have suffered. I apologise to our religious community, to fellow priests who follow the path of holiness, and to everyone who feel betrayed and let down by the Church,” the archbishop said.

The archbishop added he was planning to set up a team that would develop a system to report priests’ misbehaviour.

Gintaras Grušas
Gintaras Grušas / E.Blaževič/LRT

The investigation into Palikša’s alleged sexual offences was reopened after Delfi.lt published a testimony from a 19-year-old man claiming he had a sexual relationship with Palikša when he was 15. The young man claimed to have received large sums of money in exchange.

Law enforcement authorities then launched an investigation into Palikša’s actions and carried out searches. Eventually, the priest was fined for the possession of pornographic content, while other charges were dropped because prosecutors did not have evidence that the young man had been coerced into having sex against.

At the same time, Palikša accused the young man of stealing money from his bank account. The court found him guilty.

If the allegations against Palikša were confirmed, he would be defrocked, Grušas said. And the priest could be suspended for two to five years over photographs with a minor, something for which he has already been convicted.

Gintaras Grušas
Gintaras Grušas
Gintaras Grušas
Priest Kęstutis Palikša
# Society
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

NATO flag.
2 h ago

NATO needs brigades at its forefront, Lithuanian president tells parliament speakers

UN flag (associative image)
4 h ago

Lithuania elected to UNWTO Executive Council

Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
5 h ago

Poland invites Lithuania to strengthen military cooperation – President Nausėda

Vilnius City Municipality building
5 h ago

Lithuania moves to introduce salaries to municipal councillors in wake of expenses scandal

Rammstein concert in Vilnius.
7 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: 'No complaints'

Ruslan Stefanchuk and Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
21 h ago

Lithuanian Seimas confers award on Ukraine’s parliament chair

Sports Palace
22 h ago

Vilnius Sports Palace to be turned into Jewish memorial

Several dozen people rallied outside the Russian Embassy in Vilnius to protest the abduction of Ukrainian children
1 d ago

Rally held outside Russian embassy in Vilnius in protest of Ukrainian children abductions

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
1 d ago

Lithuanian FM insists Turkey should endorse Sweden’s NATO membership

Tomas Vytautas Raskevičius, Ewelina Dobrowolska, Vytautas Mitalas
1 d ago

Several liberal MPs in hot water after using municipal funds to pay for night club trips and smartwatch

Sports Palace
2023.06.01 17:03

Vilnius Sports Palace to be turned into Jewish memorial

Rammstein concert in Vilnius.
2023.06.02 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: 'No complaints'

Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
2023.06.02 10:01

Poland invites Lithuania to strengthen military cooperation – President Nausėda

Vilnius City Municipality building
2023.06.02 09:49

Lithuania moves to introduce salaries to municipal councillors in wake of expenses scandal

Ruslan Stefanchuk and Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
2023.06.01 17:45

Lithuanian Seimas confers award on Ukraine’s parliament chair

UN flag (associative image)
2023.06.02 11:09

Lithuania elected to UNWTO Executive Council

NATO flag.
2023.06.02 12:34

NATO needs brigades at its forefront, Lithuanian president tells parliament speakers