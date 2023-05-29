Naujienų srautas

A monument to deportees (associative image)
News 1 min. ago

Monument to Lithuanian, Ukrainian prisoners to be unveiled in Kazakhstan

German troops in Lithuania.
News 8 min. ago

Germany could deploy troops to Lithuania ‘very quickly', says Scholz

Meat processing (associative image)
News 28 min. ago

Lithuanian retailers supplied with eight-year expired meat, police seize production

A hospital in Lithuania (associative image)
News 2 h ago

Seven people die from legionellosis in Lithuania's Kaunas

Patriot
News 2 h ago

Germany to place Patriot system in Lithuania to protect NATO summit

A woman with an alternative flag of Belarus abopted by pro-democracy activists
News 4 h ago

Security threat or arbitrary rejection? Belarusian exiles battle with Lithuania’s migration policies

Kaunas Ninth Fort Memorial Complex
News 1 d ago

Retaining humanity through art: Kaunas to host Siberia deportee exhibition

The lives and times of Vilnius executioners
News 1 d ago

The lives and times of Vilnius executioners

Car Museum opens in Vilnius.
News 2 d ago

Car Museum opens in Vilnius: from interwar limos to cars for kings

Vilnius (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Guide to Lithuania. Best picnic escapes in Vilnius

Ingrida Šimonytė, Gabrielius Landsbergis
News 2 d ago

Lithuania’s conservatives propose snap election on September 10

Dainius Kunigėlis
News 2 d ago

Vilnius prosecutor suspended over alleged sexual advances to 19-year-old defendant

London City Airport
News 2 d ago

Lithuania looks for airline to run flights between Vilnius and London City

Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko
News 2 d ago

Russia moves ahead with deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

Design proposals for the new port.
News 2 d ago

Lithuania plans to build a new port on Curonian Spit

Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
News 2 d ago

Lithuania presents next military aid package for Ukraine

News2023.05.29 12:23

Germany could deploy troops to Lithuania ‘very quickly', says Scholz

B
BNS 2023.05.29 12:23
German troops in Lithuania.
German troops in Lithuania. / Lithuanian Armed Forces

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that his country is committed to being capable of deploying troops to Lithuania very quickly.

Lithuanian officials are seeking a permanent deployment of Germany's brigade assigned to the country last year.

"We have a diverse range of support measures, not only in the Baltic countries," Scholz said at a joint press conference with the Baltic premiers in Tallinn on Friday. "[German] troops are deployed in Lithuania and this also requires the infrastructure, which is currently being developed."

Further reading

News

2023.04.29 10:00

‘We know exactly what we’d do in the event of attack’ – how German troops prepare to defend Lithuania

"We are also committed to being capable of deploying troops very quickly, and we are conducting exercises to ensure that such deployment is possible. It must be possible at any time," the chancellor said.

"We do this within the framework of NATO and in line with NATO decisions," he added.

His answer came in response to a question of whether he would pledge to deploy a German brigade to Lithuania.

German and Lithuanian troops
German and Lithuanian troops / Lithuanian Armed Forces

Last year, Scholz and President Gitanas Nausėda signed a joint communique on the brigade's deployment in Lithuania.

Further reading

News

2023.04.28 10:13

Nausėda says Scholz agreed on gradual deployment of German brigade in Lithuania

Lithuania is seeking the brigade's permanent presence on its territory, but Germany has so far only deployed its forward command element.

According to Berlin, part of the brigade will be stationed in Lithuania and the rest will continue to be based in Germany.

Nausėda said in April that he and Scholz had agreed on a gradual deployment of the German brigade in Lithuania. Vilnius aims to have the brigade in place by 2026.

Germany leads NATO's multinational enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group, a unit of up to 1,500 troops, stationed in Lithuania since 2017.

German troops in Lithuania.
German troops in Lithuania.
German and Lithuanian troops
# News# Defence
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

A monument to deportees (associative image)
1 min. ago

Monument to Lithuanian, Ukrainian prisoners to be unveiled in Kazakhstan

Meat processing (associative image)
29 min. ago

Lithuanian retailers supplied with eight-year expired meat, police seize production

A hospital in Lithuania (associative image)
2 h ago

Seven people die from legionellosis in Lithuania's Kaunas

Patriot
2 h ago

Germany to place Patriot system in Lithuania to protect NATO summit

A woman with an alternative flag of Belarus abopted by pro-democracy activists
7
4 h ago

Security threat or arbitrary rejection? Belarusian exiles battle with Lithuania’s migration policies

7
Kaunas Ninth Fort Memorial Complex
1 d ago

Retaining humanity through art: Kaunas to host Siberia deportee exhibition

The lives and times of Vilnius executioners
8
1 d ago

The lives and times of Vilnius executioners

8
Car Museum opens in Vilnius.
16
2 d ago

Car Museum opens in Vilnius: from interwar limos to cars for kings

photos
16
Vilnius (associative image)
6
2 d ago

Guide to Lithuania. Best picnic escapes in Vilnius

6
Ingrida Šimonytė, Gabrielius Landsbergis
2 d ago

Lithuania’s conservatives propose snap election on September 10

Patriot
2023.05.29 09:46

Germany to place Patriot system in Lithuania to protect NATO summit

A woman with an alternative flag of Belarus abopted by pro-democracy activists
7
2023.05.29 08:00

Security threat or arbitrary rejection? Belarusian exiles battle with Lithuania’s migration policies

7
A hospital in Lithuania (associative image)
2023.05.29 10:01

Seven people die from legionellosis in Lithuania's Kaunas

Meat processing (associative image)
2023.05.29 12:03

Lithuanian retailers supplied with eight-year expired meat, police seize production

A monument to deportees (associative image)
2023.05.29 12:31

Monument to Lithuanian, Ukrainian prisoners to be unveiled in Kazakhstan