Lithuania presents next military aid package for Ukraine

Lithuania’s next military assistance package for Ukraine will include drone jamming equipment, ammunition, military rations and other support, Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas has said.

The minister presented Lithuania’s latest military assistance package at a distance meeting of the Ramstein Format of Ukraine’s donor countries on Thursday, the Defence Ministry said in a press release.

“Anušauskas announced that the next package of assistance Lithuania would provide to Ukraine will include drone jamming equipment, ammunition, military rations, and other types of assistance,” it said.

Lithuania’s military assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale military invasion in February 2022 totals almost 465 million euros, according to the ministry.

“Besides the training, Lithuania hands over weaponry and equipment, ensures medical care and rehabilitation, and payments to international funds in support of Ukraine this year,” it said.

“Our support to Ukraine is really our investment in our own resilience, deterrence and defence,” Anušauskas was quoted in the press release.

“Ukraine’s victory is the only thing that can restore peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic space,” he said, adding that Lithuania “will continue being a consistent supporter of Ukraine for as long as it takes until that day”.

At Thursday’s meeting, Anušauskas also expressed his backing for the EU’s proposed new package of sanctions that focuses on combating the circumvention of sanctions against Russia.

The minister “also underscored the importance of training Ukrainian troops”, noting that Lithuania has significantly increased the scope of training and the number of instructors, according to the press release.