Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
News 1 h ago

Lithuania presents next military aid package for Ukraine

Kaliningrad
News 2 h ago

Lithuanian language commission sceptical about renaming Kaliningrad

Vilnius Airport
News 2 h ago

‘Historic opportunity.’ Lithuania’s airports prepare for challenges during Vilnius NATO summit

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, Mikhail Khodorkovsky
News 4 h ago

Lithuania hosts 9th Vilnius Russia Forum

Felled oak tree on RInktinės Street in Vilnius
News 6 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Oak falls, government withers

NATO forces in the Baltics
News 21 h ago

Lack of training facilities ‘showstopper‘ for Baltics, says German general

Fifty naval mines defused during operation in the Baltic Sea
News 21 h ago

Fifty naval mines defused during operation in the Baltic Sea

Four Lithuanian ministers sign defence industry development agreement
News 22 h ago

Four Lithuanian ministers sign defence industry development agreement

Ambulance (associative image)
News 23 h ago

Lithuanian soldier wounded in Ukraine brought to Kaunas Clinics

Seimas
News 23 h ago

Opposition party’s no-confidence initiative against Lithuanian cabinet falls through

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
News 1 d ago

Coalition should stay if cabinet quits, says Lithuanian liberals’ leader

People in Vilnius (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Income growth lags behind inflation in Lithuania – SoDra

Ingrida Šimonytė
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian president could call snap elections in case of no-confidence in cabinet – PM

Church (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Vilnius priest accused of sexual relations with minor – media

Lithuanians are gaining foothold in European migrant smuggling networks – LRT Investigation
News 1 d ago

Lithuanians are gaining foothold in European migrant smuggling networks – LRT Investigation

NATO troops in Lithuania
News 1 d ago

NATO forces in Baltics vow to step up coordination

News2023.05.26 13:16

Lithuania presents next military aid package for Ukraine

IJ
Ignas Jačauskas, BNS 2023.05.26 13:16
Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas / S. Lisauskas / BNS

Lithuania’s next military assistance package for Ukraine will include drone jamming equipment, ammunition, military rations and other support, Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas has said. 

The minister presented Lithuania’s latest military assistance package at a distance meeting of the Ramstein Format of Ukraine’s donor countries on Thursday, the Defence Ministry said in a press release.

“Anušauskas announced that the next package of assistance Lithuania would provide to Ukraine will include drone jamming equipment, ammunition, military rations, and other types of assistance,” it said.

Lithuania’s military assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale military invasion in February 2022 totals almost 465 million euros, according to the ministry.

“Besides the training, Lithuania hands over weaponry and equipment, ensures medical care and rehabilitation, and payments to international funds in support of Ukraine this year,” it said.

“Our support to Ukraine is really our investment in our own resilience, deterrence and defence,” Anušauskas was quoted in the press release.

“Ukraine’s victory is the only thing that can restore peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic space,” he said, adding that Lithuania “will continue being a consistent supporter of Ukraine for as long as it takes until that day”.

At Thursday’s meeting, Anušauskas also expressed his backing for the EU’s proposed new package of sanctions that focuses on combating the circumvention of sanctions against Russia.

The minister “also underscored the importance of training Ukrainian troops”, noting that Lithuania has significantly increased the scope of training and the number of instructors, according to the press release.

# News# Defence# Russian invasion of Ukraine
