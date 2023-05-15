Naujienų srautas

Vilnius (associative image)
News 36 min. ago

Lithuanian president signs banks’ windfall tax bill into law

Trolleybus in Vilnius (associative image)
News 3 h ago

Vilnius signs €52m contract to buy 91 new trolleybuses

Support for Ukraine (associative image)
News 3 h ago

Lithuanian man sentenced for stealing Ukraine aid money

Bolt Drive
News 5 h ago

Bolt Drive launches operations in Lithuania’s Kaunas

Curonian Spit
News 5 h ago

UNESCO tasks Lithuania to draw up Curonian Spit protection plan without Russia

Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (associative image)
News 6 h ago

Social Democrats’ popularity grows in Lithuania – poll

Lithuanian Railways
News 8 h ago

Vilnius-Klaipėda trains halted due to repairs

Vladimir Putin
News 9 h ago

Russia’s disintegration will happen and it will not be peaceful – interview

Monika Linkytė
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s Monika Linkytė places 11th at Eurovision Song Contest

The former KGB building in Lithuania.
News 1 d ago

KGB collaborators in Lithuania misunderstood – historian

A church in Vilnius
News 2 d ago

Lithuania is running short on workers – even in churches

Marielle Vitureau
News 2 d ago

Lack of print media and unusual ‘food rhythm’ – French journalist’s 25 years in Lithuania

Lithuanian instructors teach Ukrainian recruits in Germany
News 3 d ago

Lithuania mulls stepping up training of Ukrainian troops – minister

Lithuanian volunteer troops return from Mali
News 3 d ago

Lithuanian volunteer soldiers awarded medals on return from mission in Mali

A protest against Viktor Shenderovich's performance in Vilnius
News 3 d ago

Russian writer doused with ketchup in Vilnius

Power grid (associative image)
News 3 d ago

Power grid synchronisation with Europe to depend on technical studies – Baltic PMs

News2023.05.15 17:05

Lithuanian president signs banks’ windfall tax bill into law

SB
Sniegė Balčiūnaitė, BNS 2023.05.15 17:05
Vilnius (associative image)
Vilnius (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda on Monday signed into law the “temporary banking solidarity contribution” bill, adopted by the parliament last Tuesday.

The levy was proposed as banks in Lithuania are projected to earn more than 1 billion euros in profits this year, which is deemed unexpected as they profit from the European Central Bank’s policy of raising interest rates.

Under the law, the levy will amount to 60 percent of banks’ net interest income that exceeds the four-year average by more than 50 percent.

The levy is expected to raise more than 400 million euros in revenue for the state. The money will be then used for defence, military, and civilian transport infrastructure.

Further reading

News

2023.05.09 14:31

Lithuanian parliament passes windfall profits tax on banks

Vilnius (associative image)
Gitanas Nausėda
# Economy
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Trolleybus in Vilnius (associative image)
3 h ago

Vilnius signs €52m contract to buy 91 new trolleybuses

Support for Ukraine (associative image)
3 h ago

Lithuanian man sentenced for stealing Ukraine aid money

Bolt Drive
5 h ago

Bolt Drive launches operations in Lithuania’s Kaunas

Curonian Spit
5 h ago

UNESCO tasks Lithuania to draw up Curonian Spit protection plan without Russia

Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (associative image)
6 h ago

Social Democrats’ popularity grows in Lithuania – poll

Lithuanian Railways
8 h ago

Vilnius-Klaipėda trains halted due to repairs

Vladimir Putin
6
9 h ago

Russia’s disintegration will happen and it will not be peaceful – interview

6
Monika Linkytė
1 d ago

Lithuania’s Monika Linkytė places 11th at Eurovision Song Contest

The former KGB building in Lithuania.
1 d ago

KGB collaborators in Lithuania misunderstood – historian

A church in Vilnius
2 d ago

Lithuania is running short on workers – even in churches

Vladimir Putin
6
2023.05.15 08:00

Russia’s disintegration will happen and it will not be peaceful – interview

6
Lithuanian Railways
2023.05.15 09:22

Vilnius-Klaipėda trains halted due to repairs

Curonian Spit
2023.05.15 12:02

UNESCO tasks Lithuania to draw up Curonian Spit protection plan without Russia

Support for Ukraine (associative image)
2023.05.15 13:50

Lithuanian man sentenced for stealing Ukraine aid money

Bolt Drive
2023.05.15 12:28

Bolt Drive launches operations in Lithuania’s Kaunas

Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (associative image)
2023.05.15 10:57

Social Democrats’ popularity grows in Lithuania – poll

Trolleybus in Vilnius (associative image)
2023.05.15 14:31

Vilnius signs €52m contract to buy 91 new trolleybuses