News2023.05.15 13:50

Lithuanian man sentenced for stealing Ukraine aid money

B
BNS 2023.05.15 13:50
Support for Ukraine (associative image)
Support for Ukraine (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

A Lithuanian court has handed a prison sentence of two years and three months to a man who stole funds raised for aid to Ukraine and used the money to buy a car, prosecutors said on Monday.

The man, identified by his initials G. M., is a Kaunas resident who has ten convictions, they said in a press release.

Last October, G. M. contacted a person helping Ukrainian volunteers and promised to buy and deliver 49 truck tires to Ukraine for 18,000 euros raised by the volunteers.

"The accused person, by providing false and untrue data, issued an invoice and a receipt for 18,000 euros belonging to the Ukrainian charity organisation, but he failed to purchase the tires and deliver them to Ukraine on the agreed date,” the prosecutors said.

It was established that the man used the charity money to buy a BMW car that cost 13,000 euros.

According to the prosecutors, most of the embezzled money was returned to the Ukrainian charity during the investigation.

The Kaunas resident was also accused of stealing another car by posing as a buyer.

“About a month later, G. M. found an online advertisement for a BMW RADA 5 GT, contacted the seller, arranged for the car to be inspected, and then drove off in the car,” the prosecutors said.

The car was valued at 18,500 euros, according to the press release.

The Kaunas District Court’s ruling can be appealed within 20 days.

