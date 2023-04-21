Naujienų srautas

The Baltic Sea (associative image)
News 17 min. ago

Finland seeks other trade routes due to threats in Baltics

A military hospital in Ukraine.
News 1 h ago

Lithuanian medics set to leave for Ukraine's Kharkiv region

Markas Zingeris
News 2 h ago

Lithuanian writer Markas Zingeris passes away

Belarusian opposition in Vilnius
News 3 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Friend or foe

Russian passport (associative image)
News 17 h ago

Lithuanian parliament overrides presidential veto on sanctions for Russians, Belarusians

Gintarė Skaistė
News 17 h ago

Bank windfall tax makes way through Lithuanian parliament

Tapestries from the collection of Sigismund Augustus were brought from Krakow to Vilnius
News 20 h ago

Vilnius to host historic exhibition of King Sigismund’s 16-century tapestries

Deividas Matulionis
News 21 h ago

As Baltics expect new NATO defence plans, there’s no agreement yet – Lithuanian ambassador

Gediminas Norkūnas
News 23 h ago

Lithuania’s deputy finance minister resigns over conflict of interest

Boxer IFV 'Vilkas'
News 23 h ago

Arms deal pushed Lithuania into diplomatic crisis with Israel – media

Belarus embassy in Vilniu
News 1 d ago

Candle thrown at Belarus embassy in Vilnius causes small fire

EU flag on military uniform (associative image)
News 1 d ago

German diplomat: EU should have one single army – interview

Emmanuel Macron in China
News 1 d ago

Is Taiwan really Europe’s problem?

Lithuania-Belarus border
News 1 d ago

Vilnius may detain Belarusian officers if they keep crossing into Lithuanian territory

Workers in Lithuania (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Brussels calls on Lithuania to urgently regulate seasonal work

Military exercise in Panevėžys (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian MPs mull proposing joint military training area with Latvia

News2023.04.21 11:22

Finland seeks other trade routes due to threats in Baltics

PV E
Pekka Vanttinen, EurActiv 2023.04.21 11:22
The Baltic Sea (associative image)
The Baltic Sea (associative image) / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Finnish industries are urging the government that is currently in the process of being formed to look into new trade routes besides the traditional Baltic Sea due to possible interference, disruptions and even conflicts linked to the security situation.

The Baltic Sea, in which a no-shipping zone was set up following last year’s Nord Stream leak, is also a trade route through which 95% of foreign trade is shipped, according to a statement from the Confederation of Finnish Industries, YLE media reports.

To ensure trade is not hampered too much, the group is calling on the next government to consider investing in northern rail and road routes in cooperation with Sweden and Norway.

The security situation on the trade route would also possibly increase insurance premiums, something that might tempt or force shipping companies to avoid the Baltic Sea area, the group said in its statement.

Based on the study compiled by Finland’s biggest infrastructure service company Destia, the Confederation of Industries also published a “list of recommendations” for the future traffic and transport policy.

Among its more concrete recommendations, the confederation urges Finland, Sweden and Norway to jointly seek investments from the EU and NATO for a route through Finland and via Sweden all the way to the port of Narvik in Norway.

This story originally appeared at EurActiv, partners of LRT English.

The Baltic Sea (associative image)
Finland
# Baltics and Eastern Europe
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

A military hospital in Ukraine.
1 h ago

Lithuanian medics set to leave for Ukraine's Kharkiv region

Markas Zingeris
2 h ago

Lithuanian writer Markas Zingeris passes away

Belarusian opposition in Vilnius
3 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Friend or foe

Russian passport (associative image)
17 h ago

Lithuanian parliament overrides presidential veto on sanctions for Russians, Belarusians

Gintarė Skaistė
17 h ago

Bank windfall tax makes way through Lithuanian parliament

Tapestries from the collection of Sigismund Augustus were brought from Krakow to Vilnius
20
20 h ago

Vilnius to host historic exhibition of King Sigismund’s 16-century tapestries

20
Deividas Matulionis
21 h ago

As Baltics expect new NATO defence plans, there’s no agreement yet – Lithuanian ambassador

Gediminas Norkūnas
23 h ago

Lithuania’s deputy finance minister resigns over conflict of interest

Boxer IFV 'Vilkas'
23 h ago

Arms deal pushed Lithuania into diplomatic crisis with Israel – media

Belarus embassy in Vilniu
1 d ago

Candle thrown at Belarus embassy in Vilnius causes small fire

Boxer IFV 'Vilkas'
2023.04.20 11:51

Arms deal pushed Lithuania into diplomatic crisis with Israel – media

Russian passport (associative image)
2023.04.20 18:14

Lithuanian parliament overrides presidential veto on sanctions for Russians, Belarusians

Deividas Matulionis
2023.04.20 13:47

As Baltics expect new NATO defence plans, there’s no agreement yet – Lithuanian ambassador

Gediminas Norkūnas
2023.04.20 12:16

Lithuania’s deputy finance minister resigns over conflict of interest

Tapestries from the collection of Sigismund Augustus were brought from Krakow to Vilnius
20
2023.04.20 14:51

Vilnius to host historic exhibition of King Sigismund’s 16-century tapestries

20
Belarusian opposition in Vilnius
2023.04.21 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Friend or foe

Gintarė Skaistė
2023.04.20 18:06

Bank windfall tax makes way through Lithuanian parliament

Markas Zingeris
2023.04.21 09:16

Lithuanian writer Markas Zingeris passes away

A military hospital in Ukraine.
2023.04.21 09:56

Lithuanian medics set to leave for Ukraine's Kharkiv region