Two Lithuanian soldiers wounded in Ukraine

Two Lithuanian nationals have been injured while fighting in the Ukrainian army, the Foreign Ministry has confirmed to LRT.lt.

“According to the information available to Ambassador Valdemaras Sarapinas, two injured Lithuanians are being treated in a hospital in the city of Dnipro,” the ministry’s statement said on Friday.

It added that Lithuania’s Embassy in Kyiv is ready to offer assistance to the injured Lithuanians or their families.

According to information available to LRT.lt, the two soldiers were wounded near Bakhmut, a city in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast that has been at the centre of heavy fighting. There may be more Lithuanian citizens injured, at least two more have suffered minor injuries.

All of them were fighting in the Foreign Legion of the Ukrainian army.

The Dnipro Military Medical Clinical Centre has informed LRT.lt that it is treating foreign patients, but cannot confirm their nationality.

In February, another Lithuanian citizen who fought in Ukraine was wounded during an exercise and was transferred to a clinic in Kaunas, Lithuania.

The town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Oblast has been a flashpoint for clashes between Russian and Ukrainian troops in recent months, with UK intelligence reporting today a significant advance of Russian forces into the town centre.

