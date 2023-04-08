How to colour Easter eggs – cheap and sustainable natural methods

Decorating eggs for Easter is an ancient tradition. Although today we can choose from a range of artificial dyes, in the past, people coloured Easter eggs using only natural ingredients. These methods are worth remembering for they are cheaper and more sustainable.

Although in Lithuania, Easter eggs are traditionally shaved or coloured with wax, the earliest decorations were probably monochrome, according to Rimvydas Laužikas, a researcher of gastronomic heritage.

“That the large quantities of eggs were bought before Easter is known from the oldest written sources in the history of Lithuanian gastronomy – documents from the Grand Duke Jogaila’s palace at the end of the 14th century,” he says.

“The symbolism of the egg as a beginning and rebirth is older than Christianity. Even the ancient Romans had a saying Ab ovo (From the egg, ie from the very beginning),” Laužikas explains.

In many parts of Europe, red is often used to colour Easter eggs, as it is the colour of the sacrifice, symbolising the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Also, colouring using onion peels has been popular in various countries since ancient times, the gastronomic heritage researcher says.

Easter eggs in Lithuania / BNS

Sustainable methods

According to Laužikas, using various patterns for decorating Easter eggs is less popular in other parts of Europe. However, the folk method of shaving or colouring with wax is still used in Lithuania, and families usually chose patterns and symbols that have been passed down through the generations.

“In the old days, people did not seek to show their individuality. They tended to do as their parents and grandparents taught them. So, some of the patterns of the Easter eggs come from quite ancient times and are repeated in different regions,” Laužikas says.

The tradition of dyeing eggs with natural materials is also old but is still used today, as it is cheaper and more sustainable.

“In the past, the choice of colours was primarily determined by availability – onion peels and oak bark were the most popular,” the gastronomic heritage researcher notes.

“These and other natural methods – dyeing with turmeric, red wine, red cabbage, or beetroot juice – are worth choosing not only to preserve tradition. After all, Easter eggs are not just for decorating the Easter table but also for eating, so it is best to choose the most natural dyes possible,” he adds.

Easy recipe

Culinary technologist Lina Barčaitė also suggests trying out natural ways of colouring eggs, using different ingredients, such as coffee, sweet wine, or berry juice.

“Red cabbage will colour the eggs in shades of the sea, while blueberries or blueberry jam will make them darker blue or even black. Shredded beetroot will turn the Easter eggs pink and turmeric – yellow,” she says.

Easter eggs / Shutterstock

The culinary technologist also explains how to correctly colour eggs using food products.

“All you have to do is mix the natural ingredients of your choice with water (enough to cover the eggs) and bring the mixture to a boil. Boil the water with the natural dyes for 10-30 minutes. The longer it boils, the darker the dye will be. Add 2-3 tablespoons of vinegar to the cooled dye to help its pigments penetrate the eggshell. Dip the boiled eggs into the prepared dye and keep them there. For a lighter colour, the eggs should be left for a few hours, or overnight for a brighter shade,” Barčaitė explains.

According to her, eggs can even be coloured with tea or coffee – a method that will appeal to time-savers.

“Green tea will give the Easter eggs a greenish tint, black tea a brown tint, and red tea a blue tint,” she says.

“Together with the tea and a few tablespoons of vinegar, the eggs should be boiled for about 10 minutes. Another way is to leave the eggs overnight in the tea. In the same way, we can also dip the Easter eggs in coffee if we want to get a dark brown colour,” Barčaitė adds.