Felt Easter Treats
A demonstration to support Lithuania in Strasbourg
How publisher of the only French magazine about Lithuania fell in love with the Baltics

School (associative image)
Teachers look at retraining amid Lithuania’s drive to cut Russian language teaching

Easter eggs
How to colour Easter eggs – cheap and sustainable natural methods

Vilnius Bernardine Cemetery covered with blooming blue scillas
Vilnius Bernardine Cemetery covered with blooming blue scillas – photos

Fighting in Bakhmut (associative image)
Two Lithuanian soldiers wounded in Ukraine

Children
Finland’s success: how civil war led to focus on child welfare

Agnė Bilotaitė
Minsk is accountable for migrants, Lithuanian minister says after migrant’s death

Lithuania-Belarus border (associative image)
Body of suspected migrant found close to Lithuania’s border with Belarus

Gabrielius Landsbergis
Lithuanian FM says Germany ‘probably regrets’ brigade pledge

Easter
LRT English Newsletter: Sharp eggs and youthful indiscretions

Gintaras Goda
Lithuanian parliament appoints Goda as Constitutional Court president

Belarusian opposition in Vilnius
Lithuanian president mulls vetoing different sanctions on Russian, Belarusian citizens

LRT
LRT general director’s election and attempts to orbanise Lithuanian media – opinion

Ukrainians in Lithuania (associative image)
Language testing for Ukrainians ‘disrespectful’, says Lithuanian PM

NATO (associative image)
Lithuanian parliament adopts aspirations for NATO Vilnius Summit

News2023.04.09 12:00

Lithuanian women recreate Easter dishes from wool

Vesta Tizenhauzienė, LRT TV, LRT.lt 2023.04.09 12:00
Felt Easter Treats
Felt Easter Treats / Deltuva Culture Centre

Some women in Lithuania’s Ukmergė district have started preparing for this year’s Easter well in advance. However, the treats they have prepared are not for tasting but for drawing attention to the traditional Easter dishes, as they are made out of wool. 

Members of a crafts club in the small town of Deltuva in the Ukmergė district decided to prepare the Easter table in an unconventional way.

“We bought those products and tried to replicate them using wool. It has never been done before, so we were the first to do it,” says Daiva Stimburienė, events organiser at the Deltuva Culture Centre.

“We paid attention to the old traditions, read about the Easter dishes on the tables of our parents and grandparents table, and we made the felt dishes based on that,” she adds.

Felt Easter Treats
Felt Easter Treats / Deltuva Culture Centre

The women of Deltuva have been preparing the felt dishes for three months. According to Danutė, one of the members of the club, it takes up to an hour to cook salmon at home, and making the felt one took her two days.

“I had to make the onions, the lemon, and the salmon itself. However, the eggs were the most difficult to work with. We wanted the decoration to look as realistic as possible and to reflect the Easter mood. It required a lot of diligence,” Danutė says.

Felt Easter Treats
Felt Easter Treats / Deltuva Culture Centre
Some women chose to make felt dishes reflecting their profession. For example, a pastry chef Stanislava made a felt cake, which took her two weeks.

“A real cake takes a day to make and another day to decorate. But both real and felt cakes require a lot of attention to detail and patience,” she explains.

Some women recreated the festive dishes from childhood memories, while others tried to portray modern traditions. According to them, therefore, their felt Easter table depicts the culinary traditions of two generations.

“Is it even an Easter feast without desserts? As my grandmother used to say, if there are not five cakes on the table, it is not Easter. There is also šakotis [traditional Lithuanian tree cake], as there should be,” Stimburienė says.

“It was the first time for all of us making felt dishes. And the result is really beyond our expectations,” she shares.

The exhibition Felt Easter Treats will be open at the Deltuva Culture Centre in the Ukmergė district until April 21.

A demonstration to support Lithuania in Strasbourg
8
2023.04.09 10:00

How publisher of the only French magazine about Lithuania fell in love with the Baltics

8