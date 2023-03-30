Naujienų srautas

Orthodox church in Lithuania (associative image)
News 36 min. ago

Lithuanian Orthodox Church allows Ukrainians to pray without mentioning Moscow patriarch

Gen. Ben Hodges
News 1 h ago

Lithuania should take US general’s remarks seriously – minister

The Great Synagogue of Vilnius before WW2
News 3 h ago

Remains of Great Synagogue of Vilnius declared protected heritage in Lithuania

Mykolas Majauskas
News 4 h ago

Front-running candidate for Vilnius mayor steps down as Lithuanian MP

Russia's war in Ukraine
News 4 h ago

Lithuania’s investigation recognises 90 people as victims of war crimes in Ukraine

NATO's Baltic air policing mission
News 5 h ago

Portugal, Romania take over NATO’s Baltic Air Policing Mission

Social media (associative image)
News 5 h ago

Lithuania turns to social media companies over disinformation

Vilnius (associative image)
News 6 h ago

Despite inflation and uncertainty, Bank of Lithuania gives rosy picture for economy

WW2 Red Army monument at Antakalnis Cemetery
News 21 h ago

Soviet statues from Antakalnis Cemetery in Vilnius to be moved to a park

Lithuanian passport
News 22 h ago

Lithuania steps back from plans to ban citizenship for Belarusian, Russian nationals

EU flags (associative image)
News 23 h ago

Lithuania to apply for €1.8bn loan from EU

Mariupolis 2
News 23 h ago

Mariupolis 2 by Lithuanian film director killed in Ukraine opens in cinemas

Agnė Bilotaitė
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian minister warns that new Iran-Belarus flights may rekindle migration crisis

Russia's war in Ukraine
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s military chief: difficult to find weapons to buy

Estonian flag
News 1 d ago

Estonia picks Ukraine envoy as its new ambassador to Vilnius

Trade with China (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania resisting ‘China’s special trade operation’, says FM

News2023.03.30 14:57

Lithuanian Orthodox Church allows Ukrainians to pray without mentioning Moscow patriarch

AS
Augustas Stankevičius, BNS 2023.03.30 14:57
Orthodox church in Lithuania (associative image)
Orthodox church in Lithuania (associative image) / E.Blaževič / LRT

The Orthodox Archdiocese of Vilnius and Lithuania, which is subordinate to the Moscow Patriarchate, will let Ukrainian refugees pray without mentioning Moscow Patriarch Kirill. 

The Ukrainian believers will pray with parishioners of the Church of Saint Paraskeva in Vilnius, Marija Jakubovskaja, spokeswoman for the archdiocese, told a press conference on Thursday.

“In this parish, Kirill’s name is not mentioned during services in the Lithuanian language. As of this Sunday, his name will not be mentioned during future services in Ukrainian,” she said.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow regularly justifies, supports, and blesses Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his speeches. He has been banned from entering Lithuania.

However, other Orthodox parishes in Lithuania will continue to mention Patriarch Kirill, Jakuboskaja said, as “the Church cannot act autonomously, cannot declare itself independent”.

Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow
Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow / AP

Church services in Lithuania will be also led by a Ukrainian Orthodox priest who fled to Lithuania following Russia’s invasion.

The Orthodox Archdiocese of Vilnius and Lithuania is currently seeking greater autonomy and says it is getting closer to becoming an independent church. Jakubovskaja said she did not know when this issue would move forward.

Although Orthodox Christians in Lithuania are currently part of the Orthodox Archdiocese of Vilnius and Lithuania, which is subordinate to the Moscow Patriarchate, there are also plans to establish a Church structure under the Patriarchate of Constantinople. The patriarch of Constantinople, who visited Lithuania last week, also spoke about such plans.

Orthodox Christians are one of nine traditional religious communities in Lithuania.

Orthodox church in Lithuania (associative image)
Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow
# Society
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Gen. Ben Hodges
1 h ago

Lithuania should take US general’s remarks seriously – minister

The Great Synagogue of Vilnius before WW2
3 h ago

Remains of Great Synagogue of Vilnius declared protected heritage in Lithuania

Mykolas Majauskas
4 h ago

Front-running candidate for Vilnius mayor steps down as Lithuanian MP

Russia's war in Ukraine
4 h ago

Lithuania’s investigation recognises 90 people as victims of war crimes in Ukraine

NATO's Baltic air policing mission
5 h ago

Portugal, Romania take over NATO’s Baltic Air Policing Mission

Social media (associative image)
5 h ago

Lithuania turns to social media companies over disinformation

Vilnius (associative image)
6 h ago

Despite inflation and uncertainty, Bank of Lithuania gives rosy picture for economy

WW2 Red Army monument at Antakalnis Cemetery
5
21 h ago

Soviet statues from Antakalnis Cemetery in Vilnius to be moved to a park

5
Lithuanian passport
22 h ago

Lithuania steps back from plans to ban citizenship for Belarusian, Russian nationals

EU flags (associative image)
23 h ago

Lithuania to apply for €1.8bn loan from EU

Lithuanian passport
2023.03.29 17:12

Lithuania steps back from plans to ban citizenship for Belarusian, Russian nationals

EU flags (associative image)
2023.03.29 16:02

Lithuania to apply for €1.8bn loan from EU

WW2 Red Army monument at Antakalnis Cemetery
5
2023.03.29 17:44

Soviet statues from Antakalnis Cemetery in Vilnius to be moved to a park

5
Mariupolis 2
2023.03.29 15:37

Mariupolis 2 by Lithuanian film director killed in Ukraine opens in cinemas

Vilnius (associative image)
2023.03.30 09:25

Despite inflation and uncertainty, Bank of Lithuania gives rosy picture for economy

The Great Synagogue of Vilnius before WW2
2023.03.30 12:19

Remains of Great Synagogue of Vilnius declared protected heritage in Lithuania

NATO's Baltic air policing mission
2023.03.30 10:07

Portugal, Romania take over NATO’s Baltic Air Policing Mission

Russia's war in Ukraine
2023.03.30 11:06

Lithuania’s investigation recognises 90 people as victims of war crimes in Ukraine

Social media (associative image)
2023.03.30 09:43

Lithuania turns to social media companies over disinformation

Mykolas Majauskas
2023.03.30 11:28

Front-running candidate for Vilnius mayor steps down as Lithuanian MP