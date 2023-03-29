Naujienų srautas

WW2 Red Army monument at Antakalnis Cemetery
News 53 min. ago

Soviet statues from Antakalnis Cemetery in Vilnius to be moved to a park

Lithuanian passport
News 1 h ago

Lithuania steps back from plans to ban citizenship for Belarusian, Russian nationals

EU flags (associative image)
News 2 h ago

Lithuania to apply for €1.8bn loan from EU

Mariupolis 2
News 3 h ago

Mariupolis 2 by Lithuanian film director killed in Ukraine opens in cinemas

Agnė Bilotaitė
News 4 h ago

Lithuanian minister warns that new Iran-Belarus flights may rekindle migration crisis

Russia's war in Ukraine
News 6 h ago

Lithuania’s military chief: difficult to find weapons to buy

Estonian flag
News 6 h ago

Estonia picks Ukraine envoy as its new ambassador to Vilnius

Trade with China (associative image)
News 8 h ago

Lithuania resisting ‘China’s special trade operation’, says FM

Gas pipeline (associative image)
News 9 h ago

Lithuania welcomes limits on Russian gas

NATO flag.
News 9 h ago

Lithuania celebrates 19th anniversary of NATO membership

Nuclear weapons
News 10 h ago

Tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus: What does this mean?

United Nations
News 1 d ago

UN committee criticises Lithuania’s treatment of asylum seekers

VRK chairwoman Jolanta Petkevičienė
News 1 d ago

Head of Lithuanian election body announces surprise resignation

Arvydas Anušauskas
News 1 d ago

Lithuania, Estonia deny profiting from EU’s Ukraine aid reimbursements

Ruslan Stefanchuk, chair of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada, and his Lithuanian counterpart Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian Seimas bestows award on Ukrainian parliament chair

Belaruskali shipment at Klaipėda Seaport
News 1 d ago

UN committee urges Lithuania to review sanctions on Belarusian potash

News2023.03.29 17:44

Soviet statues from Antakalnis Cemetery in Vilnius to be moved to a park

B
BNS 2023.03.29 17:44
WW2 Red Army monument at Antakalnis Cemetery
WW2 Red Army monument at Antakalnis Cemetery / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The Soviet-era statues removed from Antakalnis Cemetery in Vilnius will be moved to the Grūto Parkas, which houses dozens of Soviet monuments in the southern city of Druskininkai, the Vilnius authorities decided on Wednesday.

Vilnius will sign an agreement to display the monuments at the park for at least 20 years. The municipality, however, will retain the ownership of the statues.

The city’s authorities decided to dismantle the stelae in June after the Department of Cultural Heritage changed the criteria for the assessment of immovable cultural valuables.

This decision was appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Committee. Following a complaint last year, interim measures have been in place until now.

The decision was appealed to the UN Human Rights Committee, and the interim measures introduced after the complaint remain in place.

WW2 Red Army monument at Antakalnis Cemetery
WW2 Red Army monument at Antakalnis Cemetery / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The measures were put in place after the committee received a petition signed by several individuals calling themselves "ethnic Russians", including Kazimieras Juraitis, an activist who went to meet with the Belarusian authorities earlier this year, and Dmitrij Glazkov, Tatiana Brandt, and Anastasija Brandt.

"The Council's decision does not run counter to the interim measures as the statues are simply being moved to another display location," the municipality said.

Commenting on the decision to remove the statues despite the ban, Lithuania's Justice Ministry and the Vilnius authorities said the UN committee was led to believe that the monument would be desecrated and that the nearby remains would be reburied.

The statues are currently stored within the premises of Grinda, a municipal enterprise.

Read more: Vilnius postpones removal of Soviet monument as UN human rights committee intervenes

WW2 Red Army monument at Antakalnis Cemetery
Soviet World WarTwo memorial in Antakalnis cemetery, Vilnius
WW2 Red Army monument at Antakalnis Cemetery
WW2 Red Army monument at Antakalnis Cemetery
WW2 Red Army monument at Antakalnis Cemetery
# Society
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Lithuanian passport
1 h ago

Lithuania steps back from plans to ban citizenship for Belarusian, Russian nationals

EU flags (associative image)
2 h ago

Lithuania to apply for €1.8bn loan from EU

Mariupolis 2
3 h ago

Mariupolis 2 by Lithuanian film director killed in Ukraine opens in cinemas

Agnė Bilotaitė
4 h ago

Lithuanian minister warns that new Iran-Belarus flights may rekindle migration crisis

Russia's war in Ukraine
6 h ago

Lithuania’s military chief: difficult to find weapons to buy

Estonian flag
6 h ago

Estonia picks Ukraine envoy as its new ambassador to Vilnius

Trade with China (associative image)
8 h ago

Lithuania resisting ‘China’s special trade operation’, says FM

Gas pipeline (associative image)
9 h ago

Lithuania welcomes limits on Russian gas

NATO flag.
9 h ago

Lithuania celebrates 19th anniversary of NATO membership

Nuclear weapons
10 h ago

Tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus: What does this mean?

Nuclear weapons
2023.03.29 08:00

Tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus: What does this mean?

Russia's war in Ukraine
2023.03.29 12:13

Lithuania’s military chief: difficult to find weapons to buy

NATO flag.
2023.03.29 09:24

Lithuania celebrates 19th anniversary of NATO membership

Agnė Bilotaitė
2023.03.29 14:37

Lithuanian minister warns that new Iran-Belarus flights may rekindle migration crisis

Gas pipeline (associative image)
2023.03.29 09:37

Lithuania welcomes limits on Russian gas

Trade with China (associative image)
2023.03.29 10:37

Lithuania resisting ‘China’s special trade operation’, says FM

Estonian flag
2023.03.29 11:42

Estonia picks Ukraine envoy as its new ambassador to Vilnius

EU flags (associative image)
2023.03.29 16:02

Lithuania to apply for €1.8bn loan from EU

Mariupolis 2
2023.03.29 15:37

Mariupolis 2 by Lithuanian film director killed in Ukraine opens in cinemas

Lithuanian passport
2023.03.29 17:12

Lithuania steps back from plans to ban citizenship for Belarusian, Russian nationals