Police (associative image)
News 51 min. ago

Missing Lithuanian man found dead after 12 days in supermarket toilet

Jews (associative image)
News 1 h ago

Lithuania marks Day of Rescuers of Lithuanian Jews for the first time

Wagner
News 2 h ago

Ukraine thanks Lithuania for naming Wagner terrorist organisation

Lenin
News 3 h ago

‘Needed but overdue’: MPs want Communist Party of Lithuania labelled criminal organisation

Protests in Georgia
News 18 h ago

Lithuanian president pledges support for Georgia to join EU

Danguolė Bublienė
News 21 h ago

Bublienė appointed head of Lithuania’s Supreme Court

Ukrainian troops learn how to use radars
News 22 h ago

Ukrainians in Lithuania learn to use fundraised radars

Lithuanian border
News 23 h ago

Lithuania extends state of emergency in border areas

Wagner graffiti in Serbia.
News 1 d ago

Lithuania designates Russia’s Wagner as terrorist organisation

Lithuanian Navy (associative)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian team to deploy to EU-led naval operation in Mediterranean

Local elections in Lithuania
News 1 d ago

Early voting starts in Lithuania’s runoff mayoral elections

Protests in Moldova.
News 1 d ago

Romanian minister in Vilnius proposes sanctions for attempts to destabilise Moldova

Nico Lange
News 1 d ago

If Berlin is serious about defence, it needs to deploy brigade to Lithuania – interview

NATO fighter jets iver Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Lithuania eager to plug holes in its air defence

Russian media (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania to block IPs of sanctioned Russian media

Rush hour in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Vilnius traffic jams getting worse, analysis shows

2023.03.15 11:04

Missing Lithuanian man found dead after 12 days in supermarket toilet

2023.03.15 11:04
Police (associative image)
Police (associative image) / I. Gelūnas/BNS

A man declared missing in Vilnius was found dead in the toilet of a shopping centre in the Lithuanian capital. Reports suggest the body may have laid in the toilet of the Iki supermarket on Mindaugas Street for 12 days.

A pre-trial investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of death, according to the police.

The wife of the missing man said he was found after checking CCTV cameras.

“The investigators saw that he went into the toilet and did not come out. They ran to check and found him,” the woman told the TV3.lt news website.

Vaida Budrienė, a spokesperson for the supermarket chain Iki, said that the toilet had been out of order and unused for some time.

Police (associative image)
Police (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“The toilet was not working, it was [supposed to be] checked by an external security company,” she said. “Other circumstances are being investigated by the police.”

Grifs AG, the security firm, told LRT.lt that the toilet had not been working since March 1 and had been fenced off. Visitors to the store were sent to the disabled toilet.

“It is not clear to us how the person got into the toilet, this will be determined during the pre-trial investigation. Since it was fenced off, it was not checked. But the person somehow got in,” said Rūta Juodeikė, a representative of the security company.

She said the premises were checked several times by security guards.

Police (associative image)
Police (associative image)
