Missing Lithuanian man found dead after 12 days in supermarket toilet

A man declared missing in Vilnius was found dead in the toilet of a shopping centre in the Lithuanian capital. Reports suggest the body may have laid in the toilet of the Iki supermarket on Mindaugas Street for 12 days.

A pre-trial investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of death, according to the police.

The wife of the missing man said he was found after checking CCTV cameras.

“The investigators saw that he went into the toilet and did not come out. They ran to check and found him,” the woman told the TV3.lt news website.

Vaida Budrienė, a spokesperson for the supermarket chain Iki, said that the toilet had been out of order and unused for some time.

Police (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“The toilet was not working, it was [supposed to be] checked by an external security company,” she said. “Other circumstances are being investigated by the police.”

Grifs AG, the security firm, told LRT.lt that the toilet had not been working since March 1 and had been fenced off. Visitors to the store were sent to the disabled toilet.

“It is not clear to us how the person got into the toilet, this will be determined during the pre-trial investigation. Since it was fenced off, it was not checked. But the person somehow got in,” said Rūta Juodeikė, a representative of the security company.

She said the premises were checked several times by security guards.