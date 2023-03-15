Naujienų srautas

Wagner
News 12 min. ago

Ukraine thanks Lithuania for naming Wagner terrorist organisation

Lenin
News 1 h ago

‘Needed but overdue’: MPs want Communist Party of Lithuania labelled criminal organisation

Protests in Georgia
News 16 h ago

Lithuanian president pledges support for Georgia to join EU

Danguolė Bublienė
News 19 h ago

Bublienė appointed head of Lithuania’s Supreme Court

Ukrainian troops learn how to use radars
News 20 h ago

Ukrainians in Lithuania learn to use fundraised radars

Lithuanian border
News 21 h ago

Lithuania extends state of emergency in border areas

Wagner graffiti in Serbia.
News 21 h ago

Lithuania designates Russia’s Wagner as terrorist organisation

Lithuanian Navy (associative)
News 23 h ago

Lithuanian team to deploy to EU-led naval operation in Mediterranean

Local elections in Lithuania
News 1 d ago

Early voting starts in Lithuania’s runoff mayoral elections

Protests in Moldova.
News 1 d ago

Romanian minister in Vilnius proposes sanctions for attempts to destabilise Moldova

Nico Lange
News 1 d ago

If Berlin is serious about defence, it needs to deploy brigade to Lithuania – interview

NATO fighter jets iver Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Lithuania eager to plug holes in its air defence

Russian media (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania to block IPs of sanctioned Russian media

Rush hour in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Vilnius traffic jams getting worse, analysis shows

Steven Seagal and Vladimir Putin
News 1 d ago

Steven Seagal to help set up international pro-Russia movement

Poland builds anti-tank barriers on the border with Belarus and Russia
News 1 d ago

Poland builds anti-tank barriers on its borders. Should Lithuania follow suit?

2023.03.15 09:25

Ukraine thanks Lithuania for naming Wagner terrorist organisation

2023.03.15 09:25
Wagner
Wagner / AP

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s office, has thanked the Lithuanian parliament for recognising Russia’s Wagner mercenary group as a terrorist organisation.

Read more: Lithuania designates Russia’s Wagner as terrorist organisation

“Thanks to the Lithuanian Seimas for passing a resolution designating the Russian Wagner PMC as a terrorist organisation,” Yermak tweeted on Tuesday.

“Others should follow suit. Should call culprits culprits,” he added.

The Lithuanian parliament said in its resolution that since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Wagner’s mercenaries have been committing ‘systematic, serious crimes of aggression – killing and torturing civilians in Ukraine, bombing homes and other civilian objects – that amount to terrorism”.

The document also names Wagner “Russia’s shadow instrument of power”.

