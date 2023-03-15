Ukraine thanks Lithuania for naming Wagner terrorist organisation

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s office, has thanked the Lithuanian parliament for recognising Russia’s Wagner mercenary group as a terrorist organisation.

“Thanks to the Lithuanian Seimas for passing a resolution designating the Russian Wagner PMC as a terrorist organisation,” Yermak tweeted on Tuesday.

“Others should follow suit. Should call culprits culprits,” he added.

The Lithuanian parliament said in its resolution that since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Wagner’s mercenaries have been committing ‘systematic, serious crimes of aggression – killing and torturing civilians in Ukraine, bombing homes and other civilian objects – that amount to terrorism”.

The document also names Wagner “Russia’s shadow instrument of power”.