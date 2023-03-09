Naujienų srautas

Astravyets nuclear power plant
News 30 min. ago

Russia's state nuclear agency covered up incidents, says Lithuanian intelligence

Belarusian opposition in Lithuania
News 42 min. ago

Belarus’ KGB may have agents among diaspora in Lithuania – intelligence

Russia's war in Ukraine
News 47 min. ago

Russia ready to continue war in Ukraine for another two years – Lithuanian intelligence

Russia's military exercise in Kaliningrad (associative image)
News 2 h ago

Russia was preparing for possible Kaliningrad blockade, says Lithuanian intelligence report

Algirdas Paleckis
News 2 h ago

Pro-Kremlin group registers in Minsk after ban in Lithuania

Lithuanian flag
News 3 h ago

We will soon hear about successful counterintelligence operations – Lithuanian minister

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė
News 4 h ago

Lithuanian ministry proposes 60-percent ‘solidarity’ tax on windfall banking profits

Ukrainian forces
News 5 h ago

EU funding for Ukraine’s defence still insufficient, Lithuanian minister says

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Lithuania's Arvydas Anušauskas
News 6 h ago

Germany’s security assurances more important than brigade deployment in Lithuania – defence minister

Fur farm
News 7 h ago

After years of campaigning, Lithuania moves towards banning fur farms

Cold weather
News 7 h ago

Lithuania in for serious cold snap on Friday

Cyber security (associative image)
News 23 h ago

Belgium, Slovenia join Lithuanian-coordinated EU cyber force

Russian passport (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian government considers law on barring Russian travellers

„Lukoil“
News 1 d ago

Lithuania seizes Lukoil product shipments that tried to bypass sanctions

Trucks on Lithuania's border with Belarus (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Vilnius mulls suspending Belarusian and Russian cargo, calls for EU agreement

Wagner in Africa.
News 1 d ago

Lithuania moves to recognise Russia's Wagner as terrorist organisation

News

2023.03.09 16:16

Belarus’ KGB may have agents among diaspora in Lithuania – intelligence

SJ AS
Saulius Jakučionis, BNS, Augustas Stankevičius 2023.03.09 16:16
Belarusian opposition in Lithuania
Belarusian opposition in Lithuania / E. Blaževič/LRT

Agents recruited by Belarusian security may be among members of Belarusian opposition in Lithuania, according to Lithuania’s intelligence.

“There’s a high probability there are actively recruited KGB agents among them [Belarusian opposition members] and they provide information to the Belarusian special services,” Darius Jauniškis, chief of the State Security Department (VSD), told reporters on Thursday, adding that this poses a serious risk to the Belarusian opposition itself.

According to him, recruited agents enter Lithuania after illegally crossing the border and pretending to be opposition representatives.

“We might take measures against this,” the VSD chief said.

Darius Jauniškis
Darius Jauniškis / D. Umbrasas / LRT

Earlier in the day, the VSD and the Second Investigation Department under the Ministry of National Defence presented their 2023 National Threat Assessment report and warned that Belarusian services are likely to step up the use of the growing Belarusian diaspora in Lithuania to collect intelligence information.

According to Lithuania’s intelligence, propaganda and disinformation campaigns orchestrated by the Minsk government are likely to increase the Belarusian diaspora’s disillusion with the opposition movement. Belarusian intelligence services will exploit disappointed Belarusians for gathering intelligence and influence operations within their diaspora in Lithuania.

After the 2020 Belarusian presidential election, tens of thousands of Belarusian citizens arrived in Lithuania.

The KGB infiltrates its agents among fleeing Belarusians. In Lithuania, they collect intelligence and in case of their return to Belarus, the regime’s propaganda exploits these individuals in smear campaigns against Lithuania.

As an example, the report provides the case of Andrey Abramenko, a former Belarusian OMON officer, prosecuted for his protest activity in 2020. In 2021, Abramenko crossed into Lithuania and applied for asylum. After a few months, Abramenko returned to Belarus and became one of the main characters in a Belarusian propaganda movie defaming Lithuania.

It is highly likely that Abramenko was cooperating with the KGB, the intelligence report said.

Lithuania’s intelligence services also claim that many members of the Belarusian diaspora in Lithuania keep receiving messages through Telegram social network accounts, inviting them to return to Belarus.

They say it is part of Minsk’s “Road Home” initiative, which has been running since 2021 and allows expatriate Belarusians to return safely to the country in exchange for spying.

“The regime is forcing some Belarusian citizens to tell their escape and return stories on the country’s TV channels,” the threat assessment report reads.

It also states that irregular migrant flows, orchestrated by the Belarusian government, will continue in the medium term, adding that there might be attempts by extremist individuals to enter Lithuania.

Such cases have already been identified, the services said.

Belarusian opposition in Lithuania
Darius Jauniškis
# News# Defence# Baltics and the World
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme
Astravyets nuclear power plant
31 min. ago

Russia's state nuclear agency covered up incidents, says Lithuanian intelligence

Russia's war in Ukraine
5
48 min. ago

Russia ready to continue war in Ukraine for another two years – Lithuanian intelligence

5
Russia's military exercise in Kaliningrad (associative image)
2 h ago

Russia was preparing for possible Kaliningrad blockade, says Lithuanian intelligence report

Algirdas Paleckis
2 h ago

Pro-Kremlin group registers in Minsk after ban in Lithuania

Lithuanian flag
3 h ago

We will soon hear about successful counterintelligence operations – Lithuanian minister

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė
4 h ago

Lithuanian ministry proposes 60-percent ‘solidarity’ tax on windfall banking profits

Ukrainian forces
5 h ago

EU funding for Ukraine’s defence still insufficient, Lithuanian minister says

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Lithuania's Arvydas Anušauskas
6 h ago

Germany’s security assurances more important than brigade deployment in Lithuania – defence minister

Fur farm
7 h ago

After years of campaigning, Lithuania moves towards banning fur farms

Cold weather
7 h ago

Lithuania in for serious cold snap on Friday

Cold weather
2023.03.09 09:18

Lithuania in for serious cold snap on Friday

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė
2023.03.09 12:23

Lithuanian ministry proposes 60-percent ‘solidarity’ tax on windfall banking profits

Cyber security (associative image)
2023.03.08 17:32

Belgium, Slovenia join Lithuanian-coordinated EU cyber force

Russia's military exercise in Kaliningrad (associative image)
2023.03.09 14:20

Russia was preparing for possible Kaliningrad blockade, says Lithuanian intelligence report

Fur farm
2023.03.09 09:58

After years of campaigning, Lithuania moves towards banning fur farms

Lithuanian flag
2023.03.09 13:27

We will soon hear about successful counterintelligence operations – Lithuanian minister

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Lithuania's Arvydas Anušauskas
2023.03.09 10:36

Germany’s security assurances more important than brigade deployment in Lithuania – defence minister

Algirdas Paleckis
2023.03.09 14:01

Pro-Kremlin group registers in Minsk after ban in Lithuania

Ukrainian forces
2023.03.09 11:49

EU funding for Ukraine’s defence still insufficient, Lithuanian minister says

Russia's war in Ukraine
5
2023.03.09 16:11

Russia ready to continue war in Ukraine for another two years – Lithuanian intelligence

5