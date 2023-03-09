Naujienų srautas

2023.03.09 14:01

Pro-Kremlin group registers in Minsk after ban in Lithuania

Algirdas Paleckis
Algirdas Paleckis / Ž. Gedvila/BNS

A pro-Kremlin group, which has recently been banned in Lithuania, has registered with the Belarusian Justice Ministry, the country’s state news agency BelTa reported on Tuesday.

The group, International Forum for Good Neighbourhood, was founded by a former politician sentenced for spying for Russia, Algirdas Paleckis, as well as his associates.

In February, a Vilnius court ruled that the group was established illegally with the aim to act against Lithuania. It’s currently undergoing liquidation.

Members of the group previously visited Moscow and Minsk, where they also met with the country’s authoritarian ruler, Alexander Lukashenko. During a meeting with Russian officials, they also questioned the legitimacy of the current Lithuanian government.

„Lukoil“
2023.03.08 15:04

Lithuania seizes Lukoil product shipments that tried to bypass sanctions

Russian passport (associative image)
2023.03.08 16:35

Lithuanian government considers law on barring Russian travellers

Cold weather
2023.03.09 09:18

Lithuania in for serious cold snap on Friday

Cyber security (associative image)
2023.03.08 17:32

Belgium, Slovenia join Lithuanian-coordinated EU cyber force

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė
2023.03.09 12:23

Lithuanian ministry proposes 60-percent ‘solidarity’ tax on windfall banking profits

Fur farm
2023.03.09 09:58

After years of campaigning, Lithuania moves towards banning fur farms

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Lithuania's Arvydas Anušauskas
2023.03.09 10:36

Germany’s security assurances more important than brigade deployment in Lithuania – defence minister

Ukrainian forces
2023.03.09 11:49

EU funding for Ukraine’s defence still insufficient, Lithuanian minister says

Lithuanian flag
2023.03.09 13:27

We will soon hear about successful counterintelligence operations – Lithuanian minister