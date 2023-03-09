Pro-Kremlin group registers in Minsk after ban in Lithuania

A pro-Kremlin group, which has recently been banned in Lithuania, has registered with the Belarusian Justice Ministry, the country’s state news agency BelTa reported on Tuesday.

The group, International Forum for Good Neighbourhood, was founded by a former politician sentenced for spying for Russia, Algirdas Paleckis, as well as his associates.

In February, a Vilnius court ruled that the group was established illegally with the aim to act against Lithuania. It’s currently undergoing liquidation.

Members of the group previously visited Moscow and Minsk, where they also met with the country’s authoritarian ruler, Alexander Lukashenko. During a meeting with Russian officials, they also questioned the legitimacy of the current Lithuanian government.

Read more: Lithuania’s pro-Kremlin disinformation network exposed – LRT Investigation