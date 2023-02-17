Russia's war in Ukraine

News

38 min. ago

‘We cannot risk wars in Europe again,’ says Lithuanian president

Lithuanian Railways

News

1 h ago

Lithuanian Railways to probe sanction-busting by Belarusian firms

February 16 celebrations in Vilnius (associative image)

News

1 h ago

February 16 echoes abroad: from illuminated buildings to festive quizzes

Lithuanian rescuers return from Turkey: ‘our training was not in vain’

News

3 h ago

Lithuanian rescuers return from Turkey: ‘our training was not in vain’

Vilnius' commercial district

News

3 h ago

FT places Vilnius second in European Cities of Future ranking

Lithuanian flag

News

5 h ago

Burning of Lithuanian flag reported to police on State Restoration Day

Russia's military exercise in Kaliningrad (associative image)

News

6 h ago

Norway warns of Russia's tactical nuclear weapons threat

Ambulance (associative image)

News

6 h ago

Kaunas ambulance brings wounded Lithuanian back from Ukraine

American troops on a live-fire exercise in Pabradė, Lithuania

News

6 h ago

US ready to defend Baltics, defence secretary says

February 16 commemoration (associative image)

News

8 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Independence day(s)

Dairy farmers giving away milk in Klaipėda

News

8 h ago

Lithuanian farmers give away milk in protest of low rates

Supermarket (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Working during holidays in Lithuania? Here's what you should know

February 16 celebrations in Vilnius (associative image)

News

1 d ago

February 16 commemoration – key events in Vilnius

Lazdynai swimming pool

News

1 d ago

New Olympic-size swimming pool opens in Vilnius

Symbol of support for Russia's war in Ukraine

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian cabinet backs criminalisation of war propaganda

Exports (associative image)

News

2 d ago

‘Worrying trend’ as Lithuania’s exports to countries neighbouring Russia double

News

2023.02.17 15:27

‘We cannot risk wars in Europe again,’ says Lithuanian president

B
BNS 2023.02.17 15:27
Russia's war in Ukraine
Russia's war in Ukraine / AP

Cooperation between Ukraine and NATO will be one of the key issues to be discussed at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday.

"We need to be ambitious and agree on practical and political measures that would bring Ukraine as close to the alliance as possible," the Lithuanian president said. "When the war ends, and I sincerely believe it will end with Ukrainian victory, Ukraine cannot be left in a grey zone anymore, we cannot risk wars in Europe again."

Addressing state leaders and security experts in Germany, Nausėda stressed that the threat posed by Russia to the continent would not disappear in the future. For this reason, he said, European countries must increase their defence spending.

The Lithuanian leader took part in the public debate together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Addressing the world leaders, the Lithuanian president also highlighted the main objectives of the forthcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, including the implementation of the principle of forward defence in the Baltic region and on the alliance's eastern flank, the adoption of new defence plans and the increase of defence budgets.

Lithuania wants its allies to agree on a 2-percent-GDP defence floor.

Russia's war in Ukraine
View of a dry sunflower field near Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine
Russia's war in Ukraine.
# News# Baltics and the World# Russian invasion of Ukraine
Lithuanian Railways
1 h ago

Lithuanian Railways to probe sanction-busting by Belarusian firms

February 16 celebrations in Vilnius (associative image)
1 h ago

February 16 echoes abroad: from illuminated buildings to festive quizzes

Lithuanian rescuers return from Turkey: ‘our training was not in vain’
5
3 h ago

Lithuanian rescuers return from Turkey: ‘our training was not in vain’

5
Vilnius' commercial district
3 h ago

FT places Vilnius second in European Cities of Future ranking

Lithuanian flag
5 h ago

Burning of Lithuanian flag reported to police on State Restoration Day

Russia's military exercise in Kaliningrad (associative image)
6 h ago

Norway warns of Russia's tactical nuclear weapons threat

updated
Ambulance (associative image)
6 h ago

Kaunas ambulance brings wounded Lithuanian back from Ukraine

American troops on a live-fire exercise in Pabradė, Lithuania
6 h ago

US ready to defend Baltics, defence secretary says

February 16 commemoration (associative image)
8 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Independence day(s)

Dairy farmers giving away milk in Klaipėda
8 h ago

Lithuanian farmers give away milk in protest of low rates

Russia's military exercise in Kaliningrad (associative image)
2023.02.17 10:03

Norway warns of Russia's tactical nuclear weapons threat

updated
American troops on a live-fire exercise in Pabradė, Lithuania
2023.02.17 09:28

US ready to defend Baltics, defence secretary says

February 16 commemoration (associative image)
2023.02.17 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Independence day(s)

Lithuanian flag
2023.02.17 11:00

Burning of Lithuanian flag reported to police on State Restoration Day

Dairy farmers giving away milk in Klaipėda
2023.02.17 08:00

Lithuanian farmers give away milk in protest of low rates

Ambulance (associative image)
2023.02.17 09:41

Kaunas ambulance brings wounded Lithuanian back from Ukraine

Vilnius' commercial district
2023.02.17 12:36

FT places Vilnius second in European Cities of Future ranking

Lithuanian rescuers return from Turkey: ‘our training was not in vain’
5
2023.02.17 12:43

Lithuanian rescuers return from Turkey: ‘our training was not in vain’

5
February 16 celebrations in Vilnius (associative image)
2023.02.17 14:17

February 16 echoes abroad: from illuminated buildings to festive quizzes

Lithuanian Railways
2023.02.17 15:00

Lithuanian Railways to probe sanction-busting by Belarusian firms