An incident in which a Lithuanian national flag was set to fire was reported to Kaunas' police on Thursday, as the nation marked the State Restoration Day.

The Kaunas County Chief Police Commissariat received the report that a Facebook user had uploaded a video showing how he or she was setting fire to a Lithuanian flag, the Police Department said on Friday.

Under the Criminal Code, flag desecration is an offence punishable by a fine, arrest, or imprisonment for up to two years.