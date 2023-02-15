Lithuania has its third ‘unicorn’, minister says

Baltic Classifieds Group, a company operating classifieds portals in the Baltic States, is the third Lithuanian start-up to be valued above 1 billion euros, Economy Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė said.

“Congratulations to the Lithuanian start-up community and Baltic Classifieds Group for becoming the official third unicorn from Lithuania,” the liberal minister posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

‘Unicorns’ are start-up companies to reach the valuation of more than one billion. In Lithuania, the title is held by Vinted, an online clothing marketplace, and Nord Security, a cyber security solutions company.

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG), which owns the ad portals Autoplius.lt, Aruodas.lt, Skelbiu.lt, CVbankas.lt and others, controls several ad portals in Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company was established in 1999 and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.