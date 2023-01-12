Lithuania ‘creates false impression’ of independent Taiwan, says China

Commenting on the Lithuanian MPs’ visit to Taipei, Beijing claims Vilnius had created “the false impression” of independent Taiwan.

“We have pointed out repeatedly that Lithuania violated its commitment made upon the establishment of diplomatic ties with China and blatantly created the false impression of “one China, one Taiwan” in the world,” Wang Wenbin, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, told reporters on Wednesday.

He then urged Lithuania to “return to the one-China principle as soon as possible”.

This week, several Lithuanian lawmakers are visiting Taiwan. Prior to their departure, the Seimas opposition questioned whether Taipei funding the trip did not constitute a conflict of interest. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry then said it was a common practice to pay for the expenses of the visiting country’s politicians.

Lithuania’s relations with China have nosedived after Vilnius started forming closer economic and diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.