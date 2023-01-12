China's embassy in Vilnius.

Lithuania 'creates false impression' of independent Taiwan, says China

Russia;s war against Ukraine.

Injured in Ukraine, Lithuanian volunteers forced to foot medical bills

L70 in service with the Lithuanian Armed Forces in 2015.

Lithuania to send anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine

Russian flag

Estonia orders Russia to reduce embassy staff by half

Rally outside the Lithuanian parliament in support of same-sex partnership

MP and mayoral candidate suggests same-sex unions only in Vilnius

Lithiuania-Belarus border

Lithuanian cabinet endorses controversial migrant pushback legislation

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Poland's Andrzej Duda, and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in Lviv

Lithuanian president makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

Teltonika

Lithuanian company close to deal on sharing Taiwan’s chip tech – minister

The Iljinai House in Kaunas

Lithuanian designer builds iconic Kaunas building in Lego

MP Raimundas Lopata

Lithuanian MPs consider measures to restrict business with Russia

Olaf Scholz and Gitanas Nausėda

Lithuanian president pledges to ‘eradicate shadows’ in Vilnius-Berlin relations

January 13, 1991

Defenders of ‘freedom’ or ‘independence’? New honours confuse relatives of Lithuania’s January 13 victims

Lithuanian SOF (associative image)

A glimpse into lives of Lithuanian special operations soldiers

Taiwan

Lithuania-Taiwan cooperation to focus on digital literacy, internships in tech firms

Pension

Wrong time to raise retirement age in Lithuania, says president’s adviser

Lithuania launches campaign to prep society for war, nuclear disaster

Lithuania launches campaign to prep society for war, crises

2023.01.12 10:20

Lithuania ‘creates false impression’ of independent Taiwan, says China

China's embassy in Vilnius.
China's embassy in Vilnius.

Commenting on the Lithuanian MPs’ visit to Taipei, Beijing claims Vilnius had created “the false impression” of independent Taiwan.

“We have pointed out repeatedly that Lithuania violated its commitment made upon the establishment of diplomatic ties with China and blatantly created the false impression of “one China, one Taiwan” in the world,” Wang Wenbin, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, told reporters on Wednesday.

He then urged Lithuania to “return to the one-China principle as soon as possible”.

This week, several Lithuanian lawmakers are visiting Taiwan. Prior to their departure, the Seimas opposition questioned whether Taipei funding the trip did not constitute a conflict of interest. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry then said it was a common practice to pay for the expenses of the visiting country’s politicians.

Lithuania’s relations with China have nosedived after Vilnius started forming closer economic and diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

Flags of Taiwan and Lithuania
Lithuania and China
