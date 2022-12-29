Domestic violence (associative image)

News

27 min. ago

Christmas weekend in Lithuania marked by 150 reports of children’s rights violations

Inflation (associative image)

News

2 h ago

December inflation at 20% in Lithuania

Goda Veličkaitė

News

3 h ago

Letter to Putin: Lithuanian teenager designs Christmas cards to call for end of Ukraine war

Arvydas Anušauskas

News

3 h ago

Lithuanian defence minister to discuss howitzer procurement in France

Russian roubles (associative image)

News

18 h ago

€87m of Russian, Belarusian companies’ funds frozen in Lithuania

Moscow

News

20 h ago

Russia expels employee of Lithuanian embassy in Moscow

Agnė Jagelavičiūtė

News

22 h ago

Prominent Lithuanian influencer Agnė Jagelavičiūtė passes away at 42

Gitanas Nausėda

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian president critical about German brigade debate: ‘We shot ourselves in the foot’

People believe things are getting worse in Lithuania

News

1 d ago

Things are getting worse, believe 9 out of 10 Lithuanians

Kaunas Clinics

News

1 d ago

Injury of 2-year-old on Christmas day shocks Lithuania

Orthodox church (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s Orthodox Church condemns Ukraine war, to move away from Moscow

Lithuanian troops

News

1 d ago

Lithuania mulls forming army division – minister

Žygimantas Matekonis.

News

1 d ago

‘We didn’t fire our guns once’ – interview with injured Lithuanian fighter in Ukraine

Lithuania-Belarus border

News

1 d ago

Lithuania to abandon cross-border cooperation agreement with Belarus

MP Morgana Danielė, the author of the bill

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian public sceptical about proposed sexual consent law – poll

Wine (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian MP proposes repulsive wine labels to discourage drinking

News

2022.12.29 11:46

Christmas weekend in Lithuania marked by 150 reports of children’s rights violations

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2022.12.29 11:46
Domestic violence (associative image)
Domestic violence (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

More than 150 reports of possible violations of children’s rights were received over the Christmas weekend, the State Child Rights Protection and Adoption Service has said.

“Over the holiday weekend, the child rights defenders received more than 150 reports of possible violations of children’s rights, 60 of which were urgent, and we responded to them with the police. In total, more than 80 children were provided with a safe environment that weekend,” Alina Žilinaitė, a representative of the service, said in a comment to the news agency ELTA.

According to her, almost all reports were related to alcohol consumption and “in some cases, domestic violence”.

She noted that the number of reports of violations of children’s rights is growing every year. In 2020, 39 430 reports were received, while 40 493 were submitted in 2021, and 44 543 this year.

Children (associative image)
Children (associative image) / E. Blaževič/LRT

Moreover, 2 486 children were victims of violence in 2020, 2 594 in 2021 and 2 803 this year.

“This shows that people’s tolerance for violations of children’s rights is decreasing, and our society is becoming more aware and more willing to help the child next door. On the other hand, we are observing worrying data,” Žilinaitė said.

In the most serious case, a 2-year-old girl was seriously injured on Christmas. The girl was brought to Kaunas clinics during the holidays and was urgently operated on due to severe internal bleeding and multiple injuries.

Her 19-year-old mother and her 22-year-old boyfriend have been arrested.

Domestic violence (associative image)
Children (associative image)
# Society
