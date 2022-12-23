Wages (associative image)

News

2022.12.23 11:10

One in three Lithuanian workers do not expect pay rise despite inflation – survey

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2022.12.23 11:10
Wages (associative image)
Wages (associative image) / E. Blaževič/LRT

Most employees in Lithuania do not expect their salaries to increase next year or increase less than inflation, according to a survey by Baltijos Tyrimai commissioned by LRT.

More than a third (36 percent) of those working in Lithuania do not expect their salaries to rise next year, the survey showed. Almost three in ten (28 percent) expect a minimal increase, up to 10 percent.

Lithuania reported annual inflation in excess of 20 percent in November and expects inflation to persist next year.

Read more: Inflation in Lithuania ‘out of steam’ but expected to remain high next year

Around a fifth (18 percent) of the working population expect a 10-20 percent pay rise next year. One in twenty (6 percent) expect their salary to rise by 20-30 percent.

Just one per cent of respondents expect their salaries to rise by 30-50 percent next year. The same proportion say they expect their salaries to rise by more than 50 percent in 2023.

Those who expect salary rises of more than 30 percent are most likely to be under 30 (16 percent), low earners (with household incomes of up to 1,000 euros per month), and those in the public sector.

The representative survey was carried out by the market and opinion research company Baltijos Tyrimai for LRT between November 17 and December 2.

# Economy
