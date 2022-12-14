Facebook

News

27 min. ago

Lithuanian in talks with Meta over Facebook deleting pro-Ukraine posts

The Nutcracker

News

1 h ago

Lithuania will not ‘censor’ Tchaikovsky's works in national theatres, says minister

Migrant centre (associative image)

News

2 h ago

Only 250 migrants remain in Lithuania – minister

Wind farm (associative image)

News

3 h ago

Scientists study wildlife impact of Lithuania's first wind farm

Supermarket worker (associative image)

News

5 h ago

‘We are used to working all our lives.’ Lithuania leads Europe in employing Ukrainian refugees

Hammer and sickle (associative image)

News

20 h ago

Lithuania passes ‘desovietisation law’

Medicines (associative image)

News

23 h ago

Lithuanian pharmacies fined for fixing higher markups on medicines

Lithuania-Belarus border

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian parliament extends state of emergency along border with Belarus, Russia

Emmanuel Macron

News

1 d ago

Lithuania joins diplomatic protest over French president’s comments on Russia

Cannabis (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Two large cannabis farms busted in Lithuania

Military uniform (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian military probes allegations of sexual abuse at scout camp

Flu (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Flu, Covid-19 infections on the rise in Lithuania

Andrzej Pukszto (Andžej Pukšto)

News

1 d ago

It is wrong to accuse Lithuania’s Russian-speakers of pro-Putin sympathies – interview

Street lights (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian towns in energy saving mode: dimmed lights, limits on car charging

Gabrielius Landsbergis

News

1 d ago

EU talks on Ukraine support ‘stuck in cold mud’, says Lithuanian FM

LRT studio (associative image)

News

1 d ago

LRT rejects criticism over media freedom under new self-regulation bill

News

2022.12.14 13:09

Lithuanian in talks with Meta over Facebook deleting pro-Ukraine posts

MA
Milena Andrukaitytė, BNS 2022.12.14 13:09
Facebook
Facebook / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The Lithuanian Government Office says it is in talks with Meta, the owner of Facebook, to prevent pro-Ukraine posts from being deleted from the platform.

“The Government Office has been closely monitoring the situation on Facebook and has seen users’ complaints about pro-Ukraine posts being allegedly deleted without justification and their authors blocked,” Government Chancellor Giedrė Balčytytė said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are in contact with Meta representatives, and our goal is not only to point out specific examples but also to find systemic solutions to prevent such situations from recurring,” she added.

Debunk.org, a disinformation analysis centre, has started collecting examples of Meta’s platforms blocking messages about Russia’s war in Ukraine. This is expected to help identify not only specific cases but also the scale of the problem.

“This information could provide a strong argument both in discussions with Meta about changes to moderation on Facebook, and also to raise the matter at the European Commission,” Balčytytė said.

According to Viktoras Daukšas, CEO of Debunk.org, major social media platforms use both artificial intelligence and content moderators to delete certain posts. However, the algorithms work poorly in the Lithuanian language, and the number of moderators dedicated to Lithuania is small.

# News# Baltics and the World
