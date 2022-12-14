Lithuanian in talks with Meta over Facebook deleting pro-Ukraine posts

The Lithuanian Government Office says it is in talks with Meta, the owner of Facebook, to prevent pro-Ukraine posts from being deleted from the platform.

“The Government Office has been closely monitoring the situation on Facebook and has seen users’ complaints about pro-Ukraine posts being allegedly deleted without justification and their authors blocked,” Government Chancellor Giedrė Balčytytė said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are in contact with Meta representatives, and our goal is not only to point out specific examples but also to find systemic solutions to prevent such situations from recurring,” she added.

Debunk.org, a disinformation analysis centre, has started collecting examples of Meta’s platforms blocking messages about Russia’s war in Ukraine. This is expected to help identify not only specific cases but also the scale of the problem.

“This information could provide a strong argument both in discussions with Meta about changes to moderation on Facebook, and also to raise the matter at the European Commission,” Balčytytė said.

According to Viktoras Daukšas, CEO of Debunk.org, major social media platforms use both artificial intelligence and content moderators to delete certain posts. However, the algorithms work poorly in the Lithuanian language, and the number of moderators dedicated to Lithuania is small.