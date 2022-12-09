Removal of the Soviet monument at the Antakalnis Cemetery

News

28 min. ago

Vilnius completes removal of Soviet sculptures from Antakalnis Cemetery

Vilius Semeška

News

1 h ago

Lithuanian deputy defence minister steps down

Latvia's National Opera House

News

1 h ago

Lithuania’s LRT and Latvia’s LTV join forces to bring Baltic art scenes closer together

Kybartais Foreigners' Registration Centre

News

1 h ago

Nigerian asylum seeker injures two officers in Lithuania

Christo Grozev and Gabrielius Landsbergis

News

2 h ago

Bellingcat head, Polish ambassador to OSCE awarded Star of Lithuanian Diplomacy

Heavy snowfall was recorded across Lithuania (associative image)

News

3 h ago

Heavy snowfall blocks roads across Lithuania

Riga TV tower

News

5 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Rained off the air

The Migration Department (associative image)

News

19 h ago

Vilnius court rejects Shoigu’s ex-girlfriend’s residence permit appeal

The Europol-coordinated Joint Action Day took place in Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Latvia, and Estonia

News

21 h ago

Helped by Europol, Lithuanian border guards detain suspected migrant traffickers

Gabrielius Landsbergis at OSCE meeting

News

21 h ago

International system failed to prevent Russian invasion, Lithuanian FM tells OSCE

Money

News

23 h ago

Average pay in Lithuania doubles in last decade – study

Trade with China (associative image)

News

1 d ago

China never was important trade partner for Lithuania – minister

Vilnius public transport drivers are on strike

News

1 d ago

Vilnius public transport strike enters 4th day as union and management gear up for fresh talks

Ingrida Šimonytė and Kamala Harris

News

1 d ago

First meeting between Lithuanian PM and US vice president in 8 years: ‘Lithuania is an indispensable ally’

Russian books (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Removal of Russian books from bookstores in Lithuania ‘raises questions’ about rights of local Russians

European Union

News

1 d ago

EU replaces €125m of grants for Lithuania with loans

News

2022.12.09 12:48

Vilnius completes removal of Soviet sculptures from Antakalnis Cemetery

B
BNS 2022.12.09 12:48
Removal of the Soviet monument at the Antakalnis Cemetery
Removal of the Soviet monument at the Antakalnis Cemetery / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Six grey granite statues of Soviet World War Two soldiers have been removed from the Antakalnis Cemetery in Vilnius, the city’s municipality said on Friday.

“Although the contractor had planned that it would take until Monday to dismantle and transport the statues, the work was completed much faster, and all the statues were transported to Grinda yesterday afternoon,” Gabrielius Grubinskas, the municipality’s spokesperson, told BNS in a comment.

The statues will be stored by Grinda, a municipal company, until an agreement on their transfer to another location is reached, according to the spokesman.

The municipality is considering handing the removed sculptures over to the National Museum of Lithuania.

Removal of the Soviet monument at the Antakalnis Cemetery
Removal of the Soviet monument at the Antakalnis Cemetery / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The dismantling of the monument to the Red Army soldiers started at Antakalnis Cemetery on Tuesday despite interim measures imposed by the United Nations Human Rights Committee.

The committee imposed the interim measures after it received a petition signed by several people who identified themselves as “ethnic Russians”.

It left the measures in place after Lithuania’s appeal. However, The Interior Ministry and municipal officials insist that the UN committee was misled by the arguments of the petitioners, who claim that the monument will be desecrated and the nearby remains reburied.

Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius said that “the graves and tombstones will not be touched”, as the removal concerns only the “Soviet propaganda statues”.

The removal works cost 60,000 euros, according to the municipality.

Removal of the Soviet monument at the Antakalnis Cemetery
Removal of the Soviet monument at the Antakalnis Cemetery
Removal of the Soviet monument at the Antakalnis Cemetery
Removal of the Soviet monument at the Antakalnis Cemetery
Removal of the Soviet monument at the Antakalnis Cemetery
Removal of the Soviet monument at the Antakalnis Cemetery
Removal of the Soviet monument at the Antakalnis Cemetery
Nukeliami sovietinių skulptūrų Antakalnio kapinėse segmentai
# Society# Legacy# History
Vilius Semeška
1 h ago

Lithuanian deputy defence minister steps down

Latvia's National Opera House
6
1 h ago

Lithuania’s LRT and Latvia’s LTV join forces to bring Baltic art scenes closer together

6
Kybartais Foreigners' Registration Centre
1 h ago

Nigerian asylum seeker injures two officers in Lithuania

Christo Grozev and Gabrielius Landsbergis
2 h ago

Bellingcat head, Polish ambassador to OSCE awarded Star of Lithuanian Diplomacy

Heavy snowfall was recorded across Lithuania (associative image)
3 h ago

Heavy snowfall blocks roads across Lithuania

Riga TV tower
5 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Rained off the air

The Migration Department (associative image)
19 h ago

Vilnius court rejects Shoigu’s ex-girlfriend’s residence permit appeal

The Europol-coordinated Joint Action Day took place in Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Latvia, and Estonia
21 h ago

Helped by Europol, Lithuanian border guards detain suspected migrant traffickers

Gabrielius Landsbergis at OSCE meeting
21 h ago

International system failed to prevent Russian invasion, Lithuanian FM tells OSCE

Money
23 h ago

Average pay in Lithuania doubles in last decade – study

Money
2022.12.08 13:24

Average pay in Lithuania doubles in last decade – study

The Migration Department (associative image)
2022.12.08 17:17

Vilnius court rejects Shoigu’s ex-girlfriend’s residence permit appeal

The Europol-coordinated Joint Action Day took place in Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Latvia, and Estonia
2022.12.08 16:02

Helped by Europol, Lithuanian border guards detain suspected migrant traffickers

Gabrielius Landsbergis at OSCE meeting
2022.12.08 15:19

International system failed to prevent Russian invasion, Lithuanian FM tells OSCE

Heavy snowfall was recorded across Lithuania (associative image)
2022.12.09 09:28

Heavy snowfall blocks roads across Lithuania

Kybartais Foreigners' Registration Centre
2022.12.09 11:32

Nigerian asylum seeker injures two officers in Lithuania

Riga TV tower
2022.12.09 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Rained off the air

Vilius Semeška
2022.12.09 11:59

Lithuanian deputy defence minister steps down

Christo Grozev and Gabrielius Landsbergis
2022.12.09 11:08

Bellingcat head, Polish ambassador to OSCE awarded Star of Lithuanian Diplomacy

Latvia's National Opera House
6
2022.12.09 11:57

Lithuania’s LRT and Latvia’s LTV join forces to bring Baltic art scenes closer together

6