Baltic, Nordic foreign ministers make unannounced visit to Kyiv

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and his counterparts from six other countries are visiting Kyiv on Monday.   

“We, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs from Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden, are in Kyiv today in full solidarity with Ukraine,” Landsbergis tweeted.

“Despite Russia’s bomb rains and barbaric brutality Ukraine will win!” he added.

His visit comes a few days after Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė travelled to the Ukrainian capital together with several other European leaders to commemorate the victims of the 1932-1933 Holodomor famine regarded by Kyiv as a deliberate act of genocide by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

According to Polish and Lithuanian media, the prime ministers of the two EU member states were in Ukraine for talks that could focus on a possible new wave of migration from Ukraine this winter.

