Lithuanian ministry finds no legal grounds to bar entry to Ukrainian singer Loboda

Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry says it has found no legal grounds to add Svitlana Loboda, a Ukrainian singer popular in Russia, to the list of unwanted persons.

The procedure for putting the singer on the list was launched “on Wednesday after questions were raised about controversial Ukrainian singer Svitlana Loboda’s upcoming concerts in Lithuania”, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Mantas Adomėnas.

“The ministry turned to its partners in Ukraine, asking them to assess the singer’s public statements and stance in the face of Russian aggression. Initial data received indicated that there might be grounds to add her to the list of unwanted persons,” he said.

However, the analysis of legal facts showed that “there’s no objective basis or data proving that she can be put on the persona non grata list in line with Lithuania’s existing laws”, Adomėnas added.

According to him, the evidence is still being collected, and new information discovered could lead to a different decision later on.

Svitlana Loboda / Vida Press

Loboda was removed from the list of unwanted persons in Ukraine in March, which also had an impact on Lithuania’s decision, Adomėnas said.

On Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said it was adding Loboda, one of the most popular pop singers in Russia, to the persona non grata list, as she is planning a tour in Lithuania.

The singer has been actively performing in Russia since Moscow’s occupation of Crimea. She also performed at an event celebrating the Soviet Union’s victory in World World Two in 2015.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Loboda moved to Latvia, where she wanted to perform at a charity event in support of Kyiv. The organisers, however, barred her performance.