12 min. ago

Minimum wage to go up to 840 euros in Lithuania

Vilnius

33 min. ago

Lithuanian government endorses 2023 budget bill

School (associative image)

1 h ago

KTU school in Kaunas fires teacher following sexual harassment allegations

Rally by the Lithuanian Family Movement on Cathedral Square

3 h ago

Lithuania's controversial Family Movement to organise new rally 'in defence of constitution'

Armed Belarusian guards escort migrants to Lithuania, video shows

4 h ago

Armed Belarusian guards escort migrants to Lithuania, video shows

Memorial to Soviet soldiers in Antakalnis, Vilnius.

6 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: ‘Desovietisation’ postponed

China

20 h ago

Lithuania is a China-free country, says FM

The Lithuanian men's national team (associative image)

21 h ago

Lithuania falls in FIFA ratings behind Suriname and Eswatini

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė

22 h ago

Baltics, Poland, Finland to hold joint civil protection exercise

Vilnius to mark birthday with comical 90s-style campaign

1 d ago

Vilnius to mark birthday with comical 90s-style campaign

Boxing (associative image)

1 d ago

Lithuanian federation condemns IBA decision allowing Russian boxers to compete

Economy and Innovation Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė

1 d ago

‘I can’t promise 2023 will be easier,’ says Lithuanian minister

Heating

1 d ago

Lithuania’s heating bills for October rise 100 percent year-on-year

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania

1 d ago

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania for training

Riot outside of the parliament on August !0.

1 d ago

Lithuania concludes riot probe, 87 named suspects

Russia's Kremlin

1 d ago

Russia expels Lithuania's chargé d'affaires in tit-for-tat move

2022.10.07 13:56

Minimum wage to go up to 840 euros in Lithuania

2022.10.07 13:56
Money / D. Umbrasas/LRT

On Friday, the Lithuanian government backed plans to raise the minimum monthly wage by 15 percent to 840 euros before tax, amounting to 633 euros after tax.

The non-taxable income rate will also rise by 16 per cent to 625 euros.

Finance Minister Gintare Skaiste says both increases will give those on a minimum wage some 83 euros in additional post-tax income.

The minimum hourly wage will go up to 5.14 euros, from the existing 4.47 euros.

The changes will require 37.6 million euros from the state budget.

The cabinet's minimum wage decision is final.

Meanwhile, the parliament will make the final decisions on the basic rate used to calculate salaries for civil servants, and also on the non-taxable income rate.

