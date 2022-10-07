Minimum wage to go up to 840 euros in Lithuania

On Friday, the Lithuanian government backed plans to raise the minimum monthly wage by 15 percent to 840 euros before tax, amounting to 633 euros after tax.

The non-taxable income rate will also rise by 16 per cent to 625 euros.

Finance Minister Gintare Skaiste says both increases will give those on a minimum wage some 83 euros in additional post-tax income.

The minimum hourly wage will go up to 5.14 euros, from the existing 4.47 euros.

The changes will require 37.6 million euros from the state budget.

The cabinet's minimum wage decision is final.

Meanwhile, the parliament will make the final decisions on the basic rate used to calculate salaries for civil servants, and also on the non-taxable income rate.