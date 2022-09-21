Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė

15 min. ago

No change in threat level in Lithuania over Russian mobilisation, president to summon Defence Council

Svetlana Alexievich

35 min. ago

Nobel-winning Belarusian author Alexievich awarded honorary doctorate in Kaunas

Russian soldiers in Mariupol

2 h ago

Lithuania will not give visas to Russians fleeing mobilisation – MFA

Laurynas Kasčiūnas

3 h ago

Foreign arms makers consider production in Lithuania, MP says

A woman covered by Ukrainian flag stands in front of Russian troops in a street during a rally against Russian occupation in Kherson, Ukraine, in March

4 h ago

Lithuania will never recognise sham referenda in Ukraine’s occupied territories – president

Lithuanian troops

5 h ago

Lithuania puts Rapid Reaction Force on high alert in response to mobilisation in Russia

Vilnius public transport

6 h ago

Vilnius mayor sides with management ahead of public transport workers’ strike

Arvydas Anušauskas

7 h ago

Putin’s mobilisation shows Russia is in bad situation – Lithuanian MoD

President Gitanas Nausėda at the UN General Assembly

8 h ago

Russia’s actions threaten Europe with ‘looming nuclear disaster’ – Lithuanian president at UN

Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi

9 h ago

Hungary‘s army chief in Vilnius: it‘s ‘stupid’ to say we support Russia

Lithuanian, Polish soldiers’ joint grave

1 d ago

Lithuanian, Polish soldiers’ joint grave found in Lithuania

US troops in Lithuania (associative image)

1 d ago

Permanent US presence in Baltics not the best idea, generals say

Prison (associative image)

1 d ago

As Lithuanian prisons fill up, convicts wait for months to serve out sentences

Money

1 d ago

Ministries propose increasing minimum wage in Lithuania to €840 – sources

Bread (associative image)

1 d ago

Price of bread in Lithuania rises by a third – Eurostat

Pilgrims

1 d ago

Lithuania picks feature film Pilgrims for Oscar nomination

2022.09.21 17:16

Nobel-winning Belarusian author Alexievich awarded honorary doctorate in Kaunas

Ignas Jačauskas, BNS 2022.09.21 17:16
Svetlana Alexievich
Svetlana Alexievich / T. Biliūnas/BNS

Belarusian journalist and author Svetlana Alexievich has received an honorary doctorate from the Vytautas Magnus University in Lithuania’s Kaunas.

Speaking before the ceremony on Wednesday, she urged the West to give more support to Ukraine in its struggle against the Russian invasion.

“I think the war will go on, and our help, the West’s help, must be even greater. Because Russia is a big country. What mobilisation means is that it’s a lot of people. And we don’t see any revolutionary breakthrough in Russia, we haven’t seen it so far,” she told reporters in Kaunas.

Alexievich lived in France, Sweden and Germany for a decade since 2000 due to political persecution, and she moved to Germany in 2020 following a presidential election in which authoritarian Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory.

“Of course, it’s sad [that I had to leave]. But it is no harder for me than for others because more than half a million Belarusians have left,” she told reporters.

Svetlana Alexievich
Svetlana Alexievich / T. Biliūnas/BNS

Asked if she believed the situation in Belarus would change, she said that authoritarian regimes “cannot stop time”.

“Of course it will happen because they cannot stop time. They, dictators, think they can stop time. But it is impossible to stop time,” the writer said. “But today everything depends on what happens in Ukraine. We all have to help Ukraine, we have to defeat Putin.”

The author argued that there was no prospect for a quick change in the Russian society either.

Svetlana Alexievich
Svetlana Alexievich / T. Biliūnas/BNS

“I have travelled extensively in Russia. It’s as if the people are asleep, as if they are saturated with that television. It’s hard to believe what people say. I remember Kharkiv being bombed, swept off the ground, and a woman saying: ‘Yes, my sister lives there, her house was bombed, but I still believe in our president’,” Alexievich said.

In another case, she said, a Buryat woman who had just buried her son spoke with Russian journalists.

“A journalist asks: what did he die for? She says: otherwise the Ukrainians would be at our borders. Can you imagine? What does it take to make people say that. Putin has spent a lot of money on propaganda, he’s done that to the people. Now everything is coming back, but it will take a long time,” Alexievich said.

Svetlana Alexievich
Svetlana Alexievich
Svetlana Alexievich
