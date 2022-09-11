Panevėžys Karaites around 1939

News

23 min. ago

Inside Lithuania's unique Crimean Karaim community

The Lithuanian Russian Drama Theatre

News

22 h ago

'I hope we don’t make a mistake': Lithuania looks to rename its Russian Drama Theatre

Giedrė Dulskaitė in Japan

News

23 h ago

Most people in Japan now know Lithuania is not part of Russia – interview

Vilnius St. John Paul II Gymnasium

News

1 d ago

Polish school ranked among the best in Lithuania – what's its secret?

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian PM foresees economic slowdown but not recession

Fluxus festival in Kaunas

News

1 d ago

Art to the people: Kaunas, George Mačiūnas, and Fluxus

Yoko Ono (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Yoko Ono's retrospective exhibition opening in Kaunas

Elections

News

1 d ago

Lithuania looks to hold mayoral, municipal council elections on March 5

Heating (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuania to subsidise energy costs. Here’s what you need to know

President Valdas Adamkus and Elizabeth II in Lithuania in 2006

News

1 d ago

‘A historic event in the life of the country’ – Lithuania’s former president recalls Elizabeth II’s visit

Queen Elizabeth II in Vilnius in 2006

News

2022.09.09 09:43

Lithuania will remember Queen Elizabeth II from her radiant and loving visit to Vilnius – president

Russian passport (associative image)

News

2022.09.09 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Russian visas and mysterious planes

Oleksiy Arestovych

News

2022.09.08 17:58

Ukraine expects more artillery, aircraft, missiles from West – Arestovych in Vilnius

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya

News

2022.09.08 15:00

Belarusians fighting for Ukraine know this will define fate of Europe, says Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius

Russian passport (associative image)

News

2022.09.08 14:37

Baltics, Poland to close borders for Russian citizens by September 19

Lifosa

News

2022.09.08 14:00

Lithuania's fertiliser producer Lifosa to suspend operations again

News

2022.09.11 10:00

Inside Lithuania's unique Crimean Karaim community

TV
Tomas Vizgirdas, LRT TV, LRT.lt 2022.09.11 10:00
Panevėžys Karaites around 1939
Panevėžys Karaites around 1939 / Panevėžys Local Lore Museum

The Crimean Karaites or simply Karaims have lived in Lithuania for over 600 years. Here, they have preserved their unique language and culture. During the interwar period, the Karaim community flourished in Panevėžys, Lithuania’s fifth largest city.

Panevėžys Karaim community is researched by history and geography teacher Saulius Kurnickas, who is also writing a book about it.

According to him, he wants to “record the history of a small community of Panevėžys Karaims and the stories of their families”.

“Everyone knows the legend, spread and popularised by the famous Karaite historian Abraham Firkovich, that the Karaims were invited to Lithuania by Vytautas the Great,” Kurnickas says. “Their qualities of soldiering, gardening, and border protection impressed the grand duke.”

“But the most interesting thing is how the Karaims came to live in northern Lithuania – in Panevėžys and Naujamiestis in the Panevėžys district. I spent a couple of decades researching this topic, collecting historical sources,” he adds.

Panevėžys Karaim community in the interwar period
Panevėžys Karaim community in the interwar period

The historian admits that there are very few sources of information about the Panevėžys Karaim community.

“I had to find information in fragments in the Lithuanian Central State Archive, the Historical Archive, and the Vrublevskis’ Library. I was collecting bits and pieces and trying to build a mosaic. Finally, the story is coming to life,” Kurnickas says

According to him, a large part of the Panevėžys Karaim community moved to Vilnius during the Soviet era.

“There are not many Karaims left in Panevėžys, but a large part of them have left for Vilnius, where young people went to study during the Soviet era and stayed there to work and live,” Kurnickas says.

The historian interviews these Karaims in Vilnius and collects their photographs.

Panevėžys Karaim community in the interwar period
Panevėžys Karaim community in the interwar period

Asked why he chose to research the Karaim community of Panevėžys, Kurnickas notes that he is himself from this city.

“I knew from my childhood that the Karaims lived in Penevėžys. [...] I always wondered how and why they arrived here,” he says

The heyday of the Panevėžys Karaim community was during the interval period, according to the historian.

“Although it was a small community, it was very noticeable. They were very bright, honest people who had houses of worship and community. In the latter, various lectures and dance events were organised. The drama group was also very active,” Kurnickas explains.

Panevėžys Karaite Cemetery
Panevėžys Karaite Cemetery / photo courtesy of S. Kurnickas

In his words, it is amazing that Karaims in Lithuania have managed to preserve their language, as well as the old Karaite cemetery in Naujamiestis.

“The size of the community can be gauged from the Karaite cemetery. The cemetery in Naujamiestis is quite big. I compared it with the old Karaite cemetery in Trakai, which had the largest Karaim community in Lithuania. These cemeteries are similar in size,” the historian says.

Panevėžys Karaites around 1939
Panevėžys Karaim community in the interwar period
Panevėžys Karaim community in the interwar period
Panevėžys Karaite Cemetery
Old Karaite house of worship in Panevėžys
Panevėžys Karaim community in the interwar period
Panevėžys Karaim community in the interwar period
Panevėžys Karaim community in the interwar period
# Features# History
The Lithuanian Russian Drama Theatre
5
22 h ago

'I hope we don’t make a mistake': Lithuania looks to rename its Russian Drama Theatre

5
Giedrė Dulskaitė in Japan
8
23 h ago

Most people in Japan now know Lithuania is not part of Russia – interview

8
Vilnius St. John Paul II Gymnasium
6
1 d ago

Polish school ranked among the best in Lithuania – what's its secret?

6
Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė
1 d ago

Lithuanian PM foresees economic slowdown but not recession

Fluxus festival in Kaunas
5
1 d ago

Art to the people: Kaunas, George Mačiūnas, and Fluxus

5
Yoko Ono (associative image)
1 d ago

Yoko Ono's retrospective exhibition opening in Kaunas

Elections
1 d ago

Lithuania looks to hold mayoral, municipal council elections on March 5

Heating (associative image)
1 d ago

Lithuania to subsidise energy costs. Here’s what you need to know

President Valdas Adamkus and Elizabeth II in Lithuania in 2006
13
1 d ago

‘A historic event in the life of the country’ – Lithuania’s former president recalls Elizabeth II’s visit

13
Queen Elizabeth II in Vilnius in 2006
2022.09.09 09:43

Lithuania will remember Queen Elizabeth II from her radiant and loving visit to Vilnius – president

The Lithuanian Russian Drama Theatre
5
2022.09.10 12:00

'I hope we don’t make a mistake': Lithuania looks to rename its Russian Drama Theatre

5
Giedrė Dulskaitė in Japan
8
2022.09.10 11:00

Most people in Japan now know Lithuania is not part of Russia – interview

8