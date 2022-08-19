Surveillance systems cover half of Lithuania-Belarus border – minister

Surveillance systems cover just over half of Lithuania’s border with Belarus, Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė says.

“We still have a bit less than 50 percent to cover. We have a serious challenge and responsibility,” the minister told reporters on Friday during her visit to the Puškos frontier section in the eastern district of Ignalina.

The border’s full surveillance system coverage is expected to be in place by the end of the year, she said.

The Interior Ministry later said border surveillance systems are to be put in place in six frontier sections along the border with Belarus by the end of the year.

Some 70.5 percent of Lithuania’s total border is currently monitored by such systems. The country’s border is 1,765.83 km long, including 1,073.36 km of the EU’s external border.

Agnė Bilotaitė at Lithuania-Belarus border / P. Peleckis/BNS

According to the minister, Lithuania has received 70 million euros in funding from the European Commission (15 million euros last year and 55 million euros this year) to strengthen border protection.

Lithuania is now completing the installation of a physical barrier along its border with Belarus. It includes a fence and razor wire. Bilotaitė says several kilometres still have to be completed.

The physical barrier is being installed along the 502-km-long sections. The total length of Lithuania’s border with Belarus is 679 km, with more than 100 km of the border running along rivers and lakes.