Electricity (associative image)

News

16 min. ago

Lithuania-Sweden power link maintenance put off due to electricity market situation

Lithuania-Belarus border

News

35 min. ago

Surveillance systems cover half of Lithuania-Belarus border – minister

„Vičiūnai Group“

News

1 h ago

Kaunas mayor’s company unsure about the date of Russia business sale

US troops in Lithuania

News

3 h ago

‘If Russia wins, our Baltic allies are at risk’. US security officials urge Biden to arm Ukraine

The USS Kearsarge (LHD-3)

News

4 h ago

One of the largest US warships to visit Lithuania

Lithuania-Belarus border

News

5 h ago

Migrants say Belarusian officers help them cross Lithuanian border

Migrant centre (associative image)

News

6 h ago

Lithuania closes Medininkai migrant facility as last foreigners moved

Russia's military exercise in Kaliningrad (associative image)

News

7 h ago

Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to Kaliningrad

Electricity (associative image)

News

8 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: The bills are up

Perlas Energija

News

23 h ago

Lithuania to partially compensate consumers after electricity supplier shuts down

China’s acting chargé d’affaires in Lithuania Qu Baihua

News

1 d ago

Vilnius summons China diplomat to protest sanctions

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

1 d ago

Lithuania to set up body to coordinate Ukraine reconstruction efforts

Electricity (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian leaders see protecting electricity consumers from price shocks as top priority

How Lithuanian flagship brand was hijacked by Russian oligarchs – LRT Investigation

News

1 d ago

How Lithuanian flagship brand was hijacked by Russian oligarchs – LRT Investigation

Train to Kaliningrad

News

1 d ago

Russia can pay for Kaliningrad transit shipments via foreign banks – minister

Russian tourists (associative image)

News

1 d ago

EU unlikely to stop issuing visas for Russian tourists – official

News

2022.08.19 15:50

Surveillance systems cover half of Lithuania-Belarus border – minister

B
BNS 2022.08.19 15:50
Lithuania-Belarus border
Lithuania-Belarus border / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Surveillance systems cover just over half of Lithuania’s border with Belarus, Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė says.

“We still have a bit less than 50 percent to cover. We have a serious challenge and responsibility,” the minister told reporters on Friday during her visit to the Puškos frontier section in the eastern district of Ignalina.

The border’s full surveillance system coverage is expected to be in place by the end of the year, she said.

The Interior Ministry later said border surveillance systems are to be put in place in six frontier sections along the border with Belarus by the end of the year.

Some 70.5 percent of Lithuania’s total border is currently monitored by such systems. The country’s border is 1,765.83 km long, including 1,073.36 km of the EU’s external border.

Agnė Bilotaitė at Lithuania-Belarus border
Agnė Bilotaitė at Lithuania-Belarus border / P. Peleckis/BNS

According to the minister, Lithuania has received 70 million euros in funding from the European Commission (15 million euros last year and 55 million euros this year) to strengthen border protection.

Lithuania is now completing the installation of a physical barrier along its border with Belarus. It includes a fence and razor wire. Bilotaitė says several kilometres still have to be completed.

The physical barrier is being installed along the 502-km-long sections. The total length of Lithuania’s border with Belarus is 679 km, with more than 100 km of the border running along rivers and lakes.

Lithuania-Belarus border
Agnė Bilotaitė at Lithuania-Belarus border
Agnė Bilotaitė
Lithiuania-Belarus border
Lihuania-Belarus border
# News
Electricity (associative image)
16 min. ago

Lithuania-Sweden power link maintenance put off due to electricity market situation

„Vičiūnai Group“
1 h ago

Kaunas mayor’s company unsure about the date of Russia business sale

US troops in Lithuania
3 h ago

‘If Russia wins, our Baltic allies are at risk’. US security officials urge Biden to arm Ukraine

The USS Kearsarge (LHD-3)
4 h ago

One of the largest US warships to visit Lithuania

Lithuania-Belarus border
5 h ago

Migrants say Belarusian officers help them cross Lithuanian border

Migrant centre (associative image)
6 h ago

Lithuania closes Medininkai migrant facility as last foreigners moved

Russia's military exercise in Kaliningrad (associative image)
7 h ago

Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to Kaliningrad

Electricity (associative image)
8 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: The bills are up

Perlas Energija
23 h ago

Lithuania to partially compensate consumers after electricity supplier shuts down

China’s acting chargé d’affaires in Lithuania Qu Baihua
1 d ago

Vilnius summons China diplomat to protest sanctions

The USS Kearsarge (LHD-3)
2022.08.19 11:36

One of the largest US warships to visit Lithuania

Perlas Energija
2022.08.18 16:58

Lithuania to partially compensate consumers after electricity supplier shuts down

Russia's military exercise in Kaliningrad (associative image)
2022.08.19 09:23

Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to Kaliningrad

Electricity (associative image)
2022.08.19 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: The bills are up

US troops in Lithuania
2022.08.19 12:53

‘If Russia wins, our Baltic allies are at risk’. US security officials urge Biden to arm Ukraine

Lithuania-Belarus border
2022.08.19 10:52

Migrants say Belarusian officers help them cross Lithuanian border

Migrant centre (associative image)
2022.08.19 09:56

Lithuania closes Medininkai migrant facility as last foreigners moved

„Vičiūnai Group“
2022.08.19 14:31

Kaunas mayor’s company unsure about the date of Russia business sale

Electricity (associative image)
2022.08.19 16:09

Lithuania-Sweden power link maintenance put off due to electricity market situation