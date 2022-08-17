Lithuanian power plant in Elektrėnai

News

30 min. ago

Two Lithuanian power plants switched on following electricity shortage in Baltics

Vatican

News

58 min. ago

Lithuania’s future ambassador to Vatican vows to focus on Russia’s war in Ukraine

Eitvydas Bajarūnas

News

1 h ago

Lithuanian cabinet proposes Bajarūnas for ambassador to UK

Electricity (associative image)

News

2 h ago

Lithuania to reach electricity price record on Wednesday evening, firms to reduce production

Russian tourists

News

3 h ago

Lithuanian minister calls for EU-wide decision on visa ban for Russian tourists

Flags of Taiwan and Lithuania

News

4 h ago

PM's adviser appointed to lead Lithuania's office in Taiwan

Lina Jaruševičienė

News

5 h ago

Lithuania’s former deputy health minister accused of ‘abuse of office’, case reaches court

The Soviet tank monument in Narva.

News

5 h ago

Estonia removes Soviet memorial in border city

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

6 h ago

‘Only Brits and Balts were onboard’. How US struggled to convince allies of a coming war – media

Rapid Covid-19 test

News

7 h ago

Lithuania allows rapid self-tests to confirm coronavirus infection

Tourists (associative image)

News

8 h ago

A tourist site in Lithuania bans Russian visitors

China's embassy in Vilnius.

News

1 d ago

Lithuania decries 'groundless' China sanctions

Ignalina NPP in Lithuania.

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian minister says giving up nuclear energy was a mistake

Electricity

News

1 d ago

After contract cancellation controversy, Lithuania delays electricity market liberalisation

First Ukrainian sunflower oil shipment sets off from Lithuania

News

1 d ago

First Ukrainian sunflower oil shipment sets off from Lithuania

Lithuania's Football Federation (LFF

News

1 d ago

Four Lithuanian top-division football players suspected of match-fixing

News

2022.08.17 17:29

Two Lithuanian power plants switched on following electricity shortage in Baltics

RP
Roma Pakėnienė, BNS 2022.08.17 17:29
Lithuanian power plant in Elektrėnai
Lithuanian power plant in Elektrėnai / E. Genys/LRT

Following the electricity shortage on the Baltic electricity exchange on Tuesday, the Lithuanian power grid operator Litgrid activated additional reserves, with the Panevėžys and Elektrėnai power plants starting to generate electricity on Wednesday.

“Litgrid activated the Panevėžys power plant from its cold state, as well as the additional reserve capacity in the combined cycle unit of the Lithuanian power plant [in Elektrėnai] [...]. This ensured electricity supply in the Baltic States,” Donatas Matelionis, head of Litgrid’s System Management Department, told BNS.

Tuesday was “the worst day in the history of electricity” when its price reached 823 euros per MWh, said Lithuanian Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys. There was also a shortage of electricity on the exchange because, according to the exchange’s algorithm, lower bids are rejected if they do not match demand.

In addition, according to Kreivys, the heat wave has limited the capacity of the interconnectors between Latvia and Estonia, reducing the amount of electricity coming to Latvia and Lithuania from Finland.

On Wednesday evening, the electricity price will also reach the record of 4,000 euros per MWh, or 4 euros per kWh.

Read more: Lithuania to reach electricity price record on Wednesday evening, firms to reduce production

Lithuanian power plant in Elektrėnai
Electricity
# Economy# Energy
Vatican
58 min. ago

Lithuania’s future ambassador to Vatican vows to focus on Russia’s war in Ukraine

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
1 h ago

Lithuanian cabinet proposes Bajarūnas for ambassador to UK

Electricity (associative image)
2 h ago

Lithuania to reach electricity price record on Wednesday evening, firms to reduce production

Russian tourists
3 h ago

Lithuanian minister calls for EU-wide decision on visa ban for Russian tourists

Flags of Taiwan and Lithuania
4 h ago

PM's adviser appointed to lead Lithuania's office in Taiwan

updated
Lina Jaruševičienė
5 h ago

Lithuania’s former deputy health minister accused of ‘abuse of office’, case reaches court

The Soviet tank monument in Narva.
5 h ago

Estonia removes Soviet memorial in border city

Russia's war in Ukraine
6 h ago

‘Only Brits and Balts were onboard’. How US struggled to convince allies of a coming war – media

Rapid Covid-19 test
7 h ago

Lithuania allows rapid self-tests to confirm coronavirus infection

Tourists (associative image)
8 h ago

A tourist site in Lithuania bans Russian visitors

Tourists (associative image)
2022.08.17 09:39

A tourist site in Lithuania bans Russian visitors

Russia's war in Ukraine
2022.08.17 11:15

‘Only Brits and Balts were onboard’. How US struggled to convince allies of a coming war – media

Electricity (associative image)
2022.08.17 15:56

Lithuania to reach electricity price record on Wednesday evening, firms to reduce production

Flags of Taiwan and Lithuania
2022.08.17 13:24

PM's adviser appointed to lead Lithuania's office in Taiwan

updated
Rapid Covid-19 test
2022.08.17 10:43

Lithuania allows rapid self-tests to confirm coronavirus infection

The Soviet tank monument in Narva.
2022.08.17 12:21

Estonia removes Soviet memorial in border city

Russian tourists
2022.08.17 14:41

Lithuanian minister calls for EU-wide decision on visa ban for Russian tourists

Lina Jaruševičienė
2022.08.17 12:48

Lithuania’s former deputy health minister accused of ‘abuse of office’, case reaches court

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
2022.08.17 16:28

Lithuanian cabinet proposes Bajarūnas for ambassador to UK

Vatican
2022.08.17 17:01

Lithuania’s future ambassador to Vatican vows to focus on Russia’s war in Ukraine