Two Lithuanian power plants switched on following electricity shortage in Baltics

Following the electricity shortage on the Baltic electricity exchange on Tuesday, the Lithuanian power grid operator Litgrid activated additional reserves, with the Panevėžys and Elektrėnai power plants starting to generate electricity on Wednesday.

“Litgrid activated the Panevėžys power plant from its cold state, as well as the additional reserve capacity in the combined cycle unit of the Lithuanian power plant [in Elektrėnai] [...]. This ensured electricity supply in the Baltic States,” Donatas Matelionis, head of Litgrid’s System Management Department, told BNS.

Tuesday was “the worst day in the history of electricity” when its price reached 823 euros per MWh, said Lithuanian Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys. There was also a shortage of electricity on the exchange because, according to the exchange’s algorithm, lower bids are rejected if they do not match demand.

In addition, according to Kreivys, the heat wave has limited the capacity of the interconnectors between Latvia and Estonia, reducing the amount of electricity coming to Latvia and Lithuania from Finland.

On Wednesday evening, the electricity price will also reach the record of 4,000 euros per MWh, or 4 euros per kWh.

