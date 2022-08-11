Margarita Drobiazko and Povilas Vanagas

News

1 h ago

MPs propose law to strip ice skater Drobiazko of Lithuanian citizenship

Taiwan (associative image)

News

1 h ago

Lithuania’s exports to the Indo-Pacific offset drop in trade with China – MFA

Gold bars

News

3 h ago

Amid economic uncertainty, Lithuanians are turning to gold

Lt Col Marco Maulbecker of Germany took over as commander of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group Lithuania

News

18 h ago

Germany’s Maulbecker takes over command of NATO eFP Battle Group in Lithuania

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen

News

18 h ago

Lithuanian speaker proposes delegation from EU countries to visit Taiwan

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

News

18 h ago

US defence secretary pledges military training, support for Baltics

Kaliningrad

News

20 h ago

Kaliningrad has already used up transit quotas for some sanctioned goods – Lithuania’s LTG

Qu Baihua, China's acting chargé d’affaires in Lithuania

News

22 h ago

Beijing envoy criticises Lithuania’s delegation to Taiwan

Belarusian opposition marks anti-Lukashenko protests anniversary in Vilnius

News

23 h ago

Belarusian opposition marks anti-Lukashenko protests anniversary in Vilnius

Lithuanians at the 1992 Olympics opening ceremony

News

1 d ago

Japanese designer Miyake, author of Lithuania’s iconic 1992 Olympic uniforms, passes away

Margarita Drobiazko and Povilas Vanagas in 2017

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian ice skating pair stripped of state award after appearing at Sochi show

Russian tourists in Cyprus

News

1 d ago

Estonia and Finland urge EU to stop giving tourist visas to Russians

Train to Kaliningrad

News

1 d ago

EU ban on Russian coal comes into force, transit via Lithuania allowed

Lithuania's border with Belarus.

News

1 d ago

Lithuania said it would deport irregular migrants. It hasn’t happened – what’s next?

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Belarusian opposition in Vilnius announces transitional cabinet

Ultralight sport aircraft Bristell crashed in Lithuania’s Kaunas district.

News

1 d ago

Two dead after light-sport aircraft crashes near Lithuania’s Kaunas

News

2022.08.11 09:44

Lithuania’s exports to the Indo-Pacific offset drop in trade with China – MFA

B
BNS 2022.08.11 09:44
Taiwan (associative image)
Taiwan (associative image) / AP

Growing exports to the Indo-Pacific countries are offsetting a decline in exports to China, the Foreign Ministry said citing statistics.

“Proactive economic diplomacy and the development of a network of diplomatic missions and representatives contribute to the overall goal of diversifying trade and increasing economic resilience. The total volume of Lithuanian exports to the ten Indo-Pacific countries is already more than 4 times higher than the volume of exports to China in the first half of 2021, and is the best proof of this,” Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a statement.

According to the data of Statistics Lithuania, in January-June exports of Lithuanian-made goods increased by 31.1 percent, to 12.7 billion euros, while the country’s total exports rose by 27.4 percent to 20 billion.

Total exports to the ten Indo-Pacific countries (Australia, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand) in the first half of this year increased by 56.5 percent, to 456.7 million euros, compared to the same time last year.

At the same time, exports to China fell by almost 87 percent to 11.8 million in the first half of the year.

Exports of Lithuanian origin to ten Indo-Pacific countries increased by 60.4 percent, to 400 million euros, in the first half of the year, more than four times higher than in the first half of the previous year to China.

The main countries importing Lithuanian-made goods were Singapore (146 million, up 2.6 times), Australia (79.7 million, up 2.1 times), South Korea (55 million, up 48 percent) and Indonesia (8.7 million, up 84.2 percent).

Exports of Lithuanian origin to Taiwan in the first half of the year grew by 30 percent to 11.5 million euros.

# Economy# Baltics and China
Margarita Drobiazko and Povilas Vanagas
1 h ago

MPs propose law to strip ice skater Drobiazko of Lithuanian citizenship

Gold bars
3 h ago

Amid economic uncertainty, Lithuanians are turning to gold

Lt Col Marco Maulbecker of Germany took over as commander of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group Lithuania
18 h ago

Germany’s Maulbecker takes over command of NATO eFP Battle Group in Lithuania

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
18 h ago

Lithuanian speaker proposes delegation from EU countries to visit Taiwan

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
18 h ago

US defence secretary pledges military training, support for Baltics

Kaliningrad
20 h ago

Kaliningrad has already used up transit quotas for some sanctioned goods – Lithuania’s LTG

Qu Baihua, China's acting chargé d’affaires in Lithuania
6
22 h ago

Beijing envoy criticises Lithuania’s delegation to Taiwan

6
Belarusian opposition marks anti-Lukashenko protests anniversary in Vilnius
11
23 h ago

Belarusian opposition marks anti-Lukashenko protests anniversary in Vilnius

11
Lithuanians at the 1992 Olympics opening ceremony
1 d ago

Japanese designer Miyake, author of Lithuania’s iconic 1992 Olympic uniforms, passes away

Margarita Drobiazko and Povilas Vanagas in 2017
1 d ago

Lithuanian ice skating pair stripped of state award after appearing at Sochi show

updated
Qu Baihua, China's acting chargé d’affaires in Lithuania
6
2022.08.10 13:25

Beijing envoy criticises Lithuania’s delegation to Taiwan

6
Kaliningrad
2022.08.10 14:51

Kaliningrad has already used up transit quotas for some sanctioned goods – Lithuania’s LTG

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
2022.08.10 17:09

Lithuanian speaker proposes delegation from EU countries to visit Taiwan

Gold bars
2022.08.11 08:00

Amid economic uncertainty, Lithuanians are turning to gold

Lt Col Marco Maulbecker of Germany took over as commander of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group Lithuania
2022.08.10 17:28

Germany’s Maulbecker takes over command of NATO eFP Battle Group in Lithuania

Belarusian opposition marks anti-Lukashenko protests anniversary in Vilnius
11
2022.08.10 12:05

Belarusian opposition marks anti-Lukashenko protests anniversary in Vilnius

11
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
2022.08.10 17:04

US defence secretary pledges military training, support for Baltics

Margarita Drobiazko and Povilas Vanagas
2022.08.11 10:31

MPs propose law to strip ice skater Drobiazko of Lithuanian citizenship