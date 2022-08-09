Svetlana Tikhanovskaya (associative image)

News

13 min. ago

Belarusian opposition in Vilnius announces transitional cabinet

Ultralight sport aircraft Bristell crashed in Lithuania’s Kaunas district.

News

1 h ago

Two dead after light-sport aircraft crashes near Lithuania’s Kaunas

Belarusian opposition in Vilnius

News

2 h ago

Regime-fleeing Belarusians unable to get Lithuanian visas – opposition

Lithuanian police (associative image)

News

4 h ago

Police sent to Belarusian opposition event in Vilnius in response to bomb threats

Military exercise in Panevėžys (associative image)

News

4 h ago

Military drills start in Panevėžys and western Lithuania

Switchblade drone

News

5 h ago

US to gift additional combat drones to Lithuania – media

Protests in Belarus

News

6 h ago

Ukraine's victory could be fatal for Lukashenko's regime – Tikhanovskaya

A ship loaded with grain in Odessa

News

7 h ago

Lithuanian foreign minister plans to visit Odessa

Trains in Kaliningrad (associative image)

News

8 h ago

Finding ways to pay for Kaliningrad transit is a task for Moscow, not Vilnius – minister

Business during quarantine (associative image)

News

9 h ago

More companies going bankrupt in Lithuania as state support ends

Margarita Drobiazko and Povilas Vanagas in 2017.

News

23 h ago

Famed Russo-Lithuanian ice skaters to appear in Sochi, sparks calls to remove state award

Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian FM: do not forget Belarusians amid war in Ukraine

Trakai

News

1 d ago

Trakai Castle in Lithuania to install medieval toilets

Lifosa

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s sanctions-hit fertiliser producer resumes operation, sees challenges ahead

Chinese flag

News

1 d ago

Chinese media warns of ‘countermeasures’ as Lithuanian delegation visits Taiwan

Ambulances (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s excess mortality in 2021 linked to Covid-19 – institute

News

2022.08.09 17:14

Belarusian opposition in Vilnius announces transitional cabinet

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2022.08.09 17:14
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya (associative image)
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya (associative image) / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The Belarusian opposition in Vilnius have announced a transitional cabinet headed by Svetlana TIkhanovskaya, the former frontrunner against Alexander Lukashenko during the August 2020 presidential election.

The Belarusian opposition in Vilnius have announced a transitional cabinet headed by Svetlana TIkhanovskaya, the former frontrunner against Alexander Lukashenko during the August 2020 presidential election.

The news was announced by Tikhanovskaya during the New Belarus conference in Vilnius on August 9. She has been in the Lithuanian capital since being forced to flee immediately after the election two years ago.

"The cabinet is a very important step. But only its creation will not solve all problems,” she said according to Radio Liberty.

Prominent opposition figures are part of the cabinet. Pavel Latushka will be the representative for the transition of power, Aleksandr Azarov for restoring law and order, Valery Kovalevsky for foreign affairs, and Valer Sahashzyk for defence and national security.

"Our goal is to restore the constitution and legality [in Belarus]," said Latushka.

According to Radio Svaboda, Tikhanovskaya said the Consultative Council will be formed by September 1 and will include representaittives of the public sector.

The team plans to open other offices in Brussels, Estonia, and the Czech Republic,

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya (associative image)
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya
# Baltics and Eastern Europe# Politics
Ultralight sport aircraft Bristell crashed in Lithuania’s Kaunas district.
5
1 h ago

Two dead after light-sport aircraft crashes near Lithuania’s Kaunas

5
Belarusian opposition in Vilnius
2 h ago

Regime-fleeing Belarusians unable to get Lithuanian visas – opposition

updated
Lithuanian police (associative image)
4 h ago

Police sent to Belarusian opposition event in Vilnius in response to bomb threats

updated
Military exercise in Panevėžys (associative image)
4 h ago

Military drills start in Panevėžys and western Lithuania

Switchblade drone
5 h ago

US to gift additional combat drones to Lithuania – media

Protests in Belarus
7
6 h ago

Ukraine's victory could be fatal for Lukashenko's regime – Tikhanovskaya

7
A ship loaded with grain in Odessa
7 h ago

Lithuanian foreign minister plans to visit Odessa

Trains in Kaliningrad (associative image)
8 h ago

Finding ways to pay for Kaliningrad transit is a task for Moscow, not Vilnius – minister

Business during quarantine (associative image)
9 h ago

More companies going bankrupt in Lithuania as state support ends

Margarita Drobiazko and Povilas Vanagas in 2017.
23 h ago

Famed Russo-Lithuanian ice skaters to appear in Sochi, sparks calls to remove state award

Trains in Kaliningrad (associative image)
2022.08.09 09:26

Finding ways to pay for Kaliningrad transit is a task for Moscow, not Vilnius – minister

Margarita Drobiazko and Povilas Vanagas in 2017.
2022.08.08 17:38

Famed Russo-Lithuanian ice skaters to appear in Sochi, sparks calls to remove state award

Business during quarantine (associative image)
2022.08.09 08:00

More companies going bankrupt in Lithuania as state support ends

Lithuanian police (associative image)
2022.08.09 13:13

Police sent to Belarusian opposition event in Vilnius in response to bomb threats

updated
Protests in Belarus
7
2022.08.09 11:17

Ukraine's victory could be fatal for Lukashenko's regime – Tikhanovskaya

7
Switchblade drone
2022.08.09 12:00

US to gift additional combat drones to Lithuania – media

Military exercise in Panevėžys (associative image)
2022.08.09 12:46

Military drills start in Panevėžys and western Lithuania

Belarusian opposition in Vilnius
2022.08.09 15:07

Regime-fleeing Belarusians unable to get Lithuanian visas – opposition

updated
A ship loaded with grain in Odessa
2022.08.09 10:13

Lithuanian foreign minister plans to visit Odessa

Ultralight sport aircraft Bristell crashed in Lithuania’s Kaunas district.
5
2022.08.09 16:07

Two dead after light-sport aircraft crashes near Lithuania’s Kaunas

5