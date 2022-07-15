German troops in Lithuania.

2022.07.15 09:30

Germany assigns brigade to Lithuania, says defence chief

LRT TV, BNS 2022.07.15 09:30
German troops in Lithuania.
German troops in Lithuania. / AP

Germany has assigned a brigade to Lithuania, and it would be deployed in the country if needed, Lithuania’s Chief of Defence Valdemaras Rupšys says.

“A brigade has already been assigned and, if necessary, it should be activated and come to our country. Such a brigade has already been designated, which is the 41st tank brigade from the 1st tank division,” the lieutenant general told LRT TV on Thursday.

The brigade’s staff will be stationed in Lithuania once suitable premises are prepared, he said.

Rupšys made the announcement following his visit to Germany where he met with the Commander of the German Armed Forces Alfons Mais. According to Rupšys, they discussed planned joint exercises involving the Lithuania-assigned brigade and other units with Lithuanian troops.

“We also agreed on a meeting of our officer groups to continue planning, and we will already implement this next week, when a group of senior German officers arrive to talk to our Lithuanian staff officers and to plan the timing, the means and the forces,” the Lithuanian army chief said.

Valdemaras Rupšys
Valdemaras Rupšys / D. Umbrasas/LRT

State leaders agreed on the German brigade’s assignment to Lithuania, and its eventual deployment here, in June.

Moreover, during the June summit in Madrid, NATO agreed on plans to upgrade the international battalions previously deployed in the alliance’s eastern flank countries to the brigade level, if needed.

Lithuanian officials say the infrastructure necessary for the full deployment of the German brigade could be in place by 2025.

German troops in Lithuania.
Valdemaras Rupšys
