Inflation in Lithuania hits 20%, ‘important psychological threshold’

Annual inflation in Lithuania reached 20.5 per cent in June, according to preliminary estimates by Statistics Lithuania.

Inflation was mainly influenced by an increase in the prices of foodstuffs and non-alcoholic beverages, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, transportation.

The preliminary monthly change in consumer prices was 2.2 percent in June compared with May.

The indicators are calculated on the basis of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) harmonised with other EU countries.

Growing prices may have a dampening effect on consumption, economists say, which will be felt by business.

“We had already crossed the 20-percent threshold, that was to be expected, and now an important psychological threshold has been broken, because people like round numbers and if someone has not felt the price changes yet, they are now obvious,” Marius Dubnikovas, financial analyst and vice-president of the Lithuanian Business Confederation, told BNS on Wednesday.

“Such figures make people reconsider what to consume, why to consume, whether to buy or not to buy things. Inflation this high means that in the second half of the year we will see declining sales, and business will definitely feel it,” he added.

According to him, the 20-percent threshold is significant and is due to the rising cost of energy in Lithuania.

“It is surprising that we have not seen such a figure since 1996, it is a significant rate of inflation,” Dubnikov said.

Luminor Bank economist Žygimantas Mauricas says that inflation may get even higher in July due to rising electricity and gas prices.

“Twenty percent is a bit above expectations, I expected it to be exceeded in July – let’s not forget that gas and electricity will then become even more expensive, which means that inflation will be even higher and perhaps will start to decrease only in August,” Mauricas told BNS.

Indrė Genytė-Pikčienė, an analyst at INVL Asset Management, notes that grain exports from Ukraine and the future harvest were a cause for concern.

“There are signs of concern for this autumn, because just in terms of food commodities, there is a lot of uncertainty about Russia and Ukraine,” she told BNS. “What autumn will bring depends on a number of factors, which are no longer in the economic framework, but will depend on the results of the harvest, the weather conditions, and the geopolitical environment.”

According to Mauricas, the high inflation rate increases the likelihood of deflation next year. It is already manifested in some markets, such as metals.

“The higher the inflation now, the higher the likelihood of deflation next year, and some early signs are already visible – metal prices have dropped significantly, and the rise in food prices will not last forever. We are in for a real roller-coaster ride,” he says.