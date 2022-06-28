Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda

Lithuanian president leaves for NATO summit, decision on brigade expected

Lithuanian diplomat's car in Moscow painted with letters Z

Lithuanian diplomat's car in Moscow painted with letters Z

Trolley bus (associative image)

Lithuania faces acute shortage of bus driver – routes in Vilnius adjusted daily

Fuel (associative image)

Almost half of Lithuanians change their habits amid rising fuel prices – survey

Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonytė

Brussels draft guidelines on Kaliningrad transit ‘cause problems’, says Lithuanian PM

Lithuanian Armed Forces

No Lithuanian special forces in Ukraine, says ministry after NYT report

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry

Lithuania hit with 'intensive' cyber attacks amid Kaliningrad row

US Senator Richard Joseph Durbin

US senator in Lithuania: Kaliningrad sanctions consistent with American approach

Vytautas Landsbergis

Kaliningrad transit: 'pathetic' if EU shows weakness, says Lithuania's post-independence leader

BALTOPS 2019 (associative image)

Canada sends two warships to the Baltic Sea

Kaliningrad

Lithuanian leaders discuss sanctions on Kaliningrad transit, agree on 'key principles'

Kybartais Foreigners' Registration Centre

Amnesty issues a damning report on Lithuania’s migration centres: ‘violence and institutional racism’

Mykolas Kulakauskas

Being an industrial climber in Lithuania – 'elderly women open windows, offer coffee'

Ekaterina Vishnevaya

‘I’m not a star here’: Famous Ukrainian actor returns to theatre after two months working in Lithuanian greenhouse

Dark net

Lithuanian passports among most expensive on dark net

Vladimir Putin

How Ukraine war began and how it might end – interview with strategist Edward Luttwak

Lithuanian president leaves for NATO summit, decision on brigade expected

BNS 2022.06.28 09:19
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda

President Gitanas Nausėda is leaving for NATO's summit in Madrid on Tuesday, where the bloc’s leaders are expected to confirm their commitment to transform the multinational battalion currently stationed in the country into a brigade.

"It is obvious that Russia poses a long-term military threat to the alliance, which is why reinforcing land, sea, and air defence in the Baltic region and throughout NATO's eastern flank is essential," Nausėda said in a press release on the eve of the gathering. "This is the only way to prevent further aggression by the Kremlin."

Neighbouring Latvia and Estonia have similar objectives at the summit.

Lithuania and other Baltic and Central European countries are also pushing for Russia to be named as a threat in NATO's new Strategic Concept.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said ahead of the summit that the alliance would boost its forces on its eastern flank to brigade-sized units.

NATO's multinational battalions were deployed to the three Baltic countries and Poland in 2017, in response to the increased threat from the Kremlin following the annexation of Crimea.

NATO flag

The region's countries are now seeking a larger allied presence on their territories because of the threat from Russia following its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

NATO defence ministers discussed this issue in Brussels in mid-June. Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas then said that the Alliance agreed on the development of a brigade-size allied unit for Lithuania, but the final wording would be finalised in Madrid.

According to Anušauskas, part of a Berlin-led new brigade is likely to be stationed in Lithuania and part in Germany.

Vilnius wants to have a full brigade in Lithuania, but this also requires the infrastructure of the host country.

Lithuanian officials describe the current plan to have most of the brigade stationed in Germany as "a starting point".

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who visited Vilnius in early June, promised to bolster the NATO battalion in Lithuania to a brigade-sized unit, which he also affirmed in his joint communique with President Nausėda.

Some Lithuanian politicians say Vilnius should veto the Strategic Concept if it does not meet the country's interests. However, Anušauskas emphasises that "a veto never solves all problematic issues".

In Madrid, NATO leaders are also expected to discuss possibilities for Finland and Sweden to join the alliance.

The two Nordic countries applied for NATO membership in May, abandoning their longstanding policy of military non-alignment in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, their membership bid has been delayed by objections from NATO member Turkey.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
