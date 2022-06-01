Kybartai Foreigners’ Registration Centre

News

59 min. ago

As Lithuania releases asylum seekers, some may flee to Western Europe

Ramstein Legacy 2022

News

15 h ago

NATO air defence exercise begins in Baltics, Poland

Natural gas (associative image)

News

15 h ago

Natural gas prices for households in Lithuania to rise by up to 41.5 percent

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

16 h ago

Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia join Lithuania-initiated war crime probe team

Postage stamp commemorating the Bayraktar fundraising campaign

News

17 h ago

Lithuanian Post’s stamp to commemorate Bayraktar fundraising campaign

Railway for NATO equipment in Švenčionys district

News

20 h ago

Lithuania to invest €500m in military mobility projects to accommodate NATO equipment

Coronavirus vaccines

News

20 h ago

Lithuania starts offering 4th coronavirus vaccine shot to most vulnerable people

Bayraktar TB2 drone

News

21 h ago

Lithuania considers buying Bayraktar combat drones for itself – minister

Bayraktar drone

News

22 h ago

Lithuanian official to discuss Bayraktar purchase in Turkey

Baltic Pride 2022

News

22 h ago

Baltic Pride festival kicking off in Vilnius

Gitanas Nausėda

News

23 h ago

Compromise on Russian oil imports was necessary, says Lithuanian president

Mantas Kvedaravičius

News

23 h ago

Mariupol documentary by killed Lithuanian filmmaker receives special award at Cannes

Mircea Geoană

News

1 d ago

‘Time for diplomacy and political solution should come’ in Russia-Ukraine war – deputy NATO chief

Odesa harbour

News

1 d ago

Could Lithuania’s proposed naval coalition break blockade on Ukraine grain?

Alcohol

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s per capita alcohol consumption went up last year

Money

News

1 d ago

Half of Lithuanians cut spending amid soaring inflation

News

2022.06.01 08:00

As Lithuania releases asylum seekers, some may flee to Western Europe

Kristina Karlonė, Edvardas Špokas, LRT TV, LRT.lt2022.06.01 08:00
Kybartai Foreigners’ Registration Centre
Kybartai Foreigners’ Registration Centre / Ž. Gedvila/BNS

Asylum seekers currently detained in Lithuania could soon be granted the right to move freely in the country. There are fears that some will use the opportunity to travel to Western Europe.

The court granted 34 people detained in Kybartai Foreigners’ Registration Centre a right move freely and leave the premises.

“If a person’s identity is established, they have documents, and all procedures are completed, there is no risk. If [migrants] hide their identity or cannot be identified, the court decides that movement is only possible at the place of accommodation,” Giedrius Klimavičius, head of the Kybartai centre, told LRT TV.

Once foreigners are granted the right to free movement, they can leave the centre for 24 hours. But 19 migrants who were allowed to move freely never came back to the centre in Kybartai.

Giedrius Klimavičius
Giedrius Klimavičius / LRT TV/Screengrab

“There is a procedure. [...] If these people are detained in Poland or Germany, they will be returned to us in any case,” said Deputy Interior Minister Vitalij Dmitrijev.

Last year, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland saw thousands of people, mostly from Africa and the Middle East, enter the countries irregularly from Belarus. Officials in Brussels and Vilnius say the Minsk regime launched a “hybrid attack” in response to EU sanctions over repressions against the Belarusian opposition.

Under the current legislation, irregular migrants can be detained for up to 18 months, with decisions taken every six months. The 12-month deadline is now approaching, but Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė said the ministry will propose not to extend the restriction for another six months.

Read more: Lithuania not to extend detention of asylum seekers – minister

According to Klimavičius, head of the Kybartai Foreigners’ Registration Centre, most migrants want “to be able to move freely but to live here”, so there should not be a significant increase in the number of those trying to flee if the court decides to terminate migrant’s detention.

Migrant centre
Migrant centre / E. Blaževič/LRT

“I’ve heard the [interior] minister’s speech. She said that we will all be free after a year. I have one month left, and I will be free. We will see how it goes. Maybe I will get a work permit, I will look for a job,” Iraqi Halim Alrubajewe told LRT TV.

Currently, over 2,500 migrants are accommodated in five migrant centres in Lithuania. The country’s authorities are offering them a voluntary return to their country of origin with pay-outs of up to 1,000 euros.

Kybartai Foreigners’ Registration Centre
Giedrius Klimavičius
Migrant centre
# Society# Migration crisis
Žilvinas Kulvinskis
9
1 min. ago

Šaltibarščiai-flavoured crisps? Lithuanian craft snack maker experiments for success

9
Ramstein Legacy 2022
15 h ago

NATO air defence exercise begins in Baltics, Poland

Natural gas (associative image)
15 h ago

Natural gas prices for households in Lithuania to rise by up to 41.5 percent

Russia's war in Ukraine
16 h ago

Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia join Lithuania-initiated war crime probe team

Postage stamp commemorating the Bayraktar fundraising campaign
17 h ago

Lithuanian Post’s stamp to commemorate Bayraktar fundraising campaign

Railway for NATO equipment in Švenčionys district
20 h ago

Lithuania to invest €500m in military mobility projects to accommodate NATO equipment

Coronavirus vaccines
21 h ago

Lithuania starts offering 4th coronavirus vaccine shot to most vulnerable people

Bayraktar TB2 drone
21 h ago

Lithuania considers buying Bayraktar combat drones for itself – minister

Bayraktar drone
22 h ago

Lithuanian official to discuss Bayraktar purchase in Turkey

Baltic Pride 2022
22 h ago

Baltic Pride festival kicking off in Vilnius

Bayraktar TB2 drone
2022.05.31 11:10

Lithuania considers buying Bayraktar combat drones for itself – minister

Mantas Kvedaravičius
2022.05.31 09:15

Mariupol documentary by killed Lithuanian filmmaker receives special award at Cannes

Railway for NATO equipment in Švenčionys district
2022.05.31 12:50

Lithuania to invest €500m in military mobility projects to accommodate NATO equipment

Baltic Pride 2022
2022.05.31 10:03

Baltic Pride festival kicking off in Vilnius

Bayraktar drone
2022.05.31 10:39

Lithuanian official to discuss Bayraktar purchase in Turkey

Postage stamp commemorating the Bayraktar fundraising campaign
2022.05.31 15:16

Lithuanian Post’s stamp to commemorate Bayraktar fundraising campaign

Ramstein Legacy 2022
2022.05.31 17:44

NATO air defence exercise begins in Baltics, Poland

Natural gas (associative image)
2022.05.31 17:01

Natural gas prices for households in Lithuania to rise by up to 41.5 percent

Coronavirus vaccines
2022.05.31 12:00

Lithuania starts offering 4th coronavirus vaccine shot to most vulnerable people

Gitanas Nausėda
2022.05.31 09:45

Compromise on Russian oil imports was necessary, says Lithuanian president