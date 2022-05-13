Vilnius hosts Ukrainian Days

The Ukrainian Days Festival is starting in Vilnius on Friday. The event aims to introduce Lithuanians to Ukrainian culture and help Ukrainians get to know the Lithuanian capital better.

In total, more than 100 different free educational events, concerts, excursions, and entertainment events for children are planned during the three-day festival.

The name of the event, Vilniushyvanka, was inspired by the traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirt called vyshyvanka, which even has its own international day celebrated on May 19.

"We want Ukrainians living in Lithuania to feel at home, so we decided to provide more opportunities for them to get to know Vilnius and Lithuanian culture better,” said Inga Romanovskienė, head of the Vilnius’ business and tourism development agency Go Vilnius.

March in support of Ukraine / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“We believe that Vilniushyvanka will show the capital’s hospitality to Ukrainians, and Vilnius residents and visitors will get to know Ukrainian culture better through art, food, and educational programs,” she added.

On Sunday, a picnic for Lithuanian and Ukrainian families is planned in Reformatai Square. The program of the event can be found here.

Some 50,000 refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Lithuania since the start of the war in Ukraine. Many of them have settled in Vilnius.