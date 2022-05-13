March in support of Ukraine

Vilnius hosts Ukrainian Days

Eitvydas Bajarūnas

Lithuania officially recalls its ambassador from Moscow

Handcuffs (associative image)

Crime level up in Lithuania, Ukrainians among victims

Shopping

LRT English Newsletter: Inflation monster bites

Triubute to Mantas Kvedaravičius

Mariupol documentary by killed Lithuanian filmmaker to premiere at Cannes

NATO flag

Finland in NATO ‘creates a problem for Russia’, says Lithuanian defence chief

US and British special forces in the Baltics (associative image).

More NATO special forces to be deployed in Lithuania

Tap water

Free tap water? Lithuanian parliament lets restaurants decide

The Lithuanian Post

Lithuanian Post to lay off 600 workers amid declining deliveries

Vinted

Polish consumer watchdog fines Lithuania’s Vinted for misleading users

Flag of Finland

Lithuanian leaders welcome Finland’s moves to join NATO: ‘dramatic’ change to Baltic security

Real estate

‘Something wrong’ in Lithuania’s housing market

Demining operation near Kyiv in Ukraine

Lithuania looking to send deminers to Ukraine, defence chief cautions against it

Queen Louise Bridge

Bridge between Lithuania and Russia: daily routine of border guards and bus with letter ‘Z’

Algirdas Paleckis

Lithuanian ex-politician taken to jail to serve sentence for spying

War in Ukraine.

Lithuania in talks to rebuild one war-torn region of Ukraine

2022.05.13 09:46

Vilnius hosts Ukrainian Days

March in support of Ukraine
March in support of Ukraine / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The Ukrainian Days Festival is starting in Vilnius on Friday. The event aims to introduce Lithuanians to Ukrainian culture and help Ukrainians get to know the Lithuanian capital better.

In total, more than 100 different free educational events, concerts, excursions, and entertainment events for children are planned during the three-day festival.

The name of the event, Vilniushyvanka, was inspired by the traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirt called vyshyvanka, which even has its own international day celebrated on May 19.

"We want Ukrainians living in Lithuania to feel at home, so we decided to provide more opportunities for them to get to know Vilnius and Lithuanian culture better,” said Inga Romanovskienė, head of the Vilnius’ business and tourism development agency Go Vilnius.

March in support of Ukraine / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“We believe that Vilniushyvanka will show the capital’s hospitality to Ukrainians, and Vilnius residents and visitors will get to know Ukrainian culture better through art, food, and educational programs,” she added.

On Sunday, a picnic for Lithuanian and Ukrainian families is planned in Reformatai Square. The program of the event can be found here.

Some 50,000 refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Lithuania since the start of the war in Ukraine. Many of them have settled in Vilnius.

