Japanese cherry blossoms in Vilnius

Lithuania's LNG terminal, Independence.

School (associative image)

A man with a facemask in Vilnius

Russian Embassy in Vilnius

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow

Emmanuel Macron

A woman in Yahidne village, Chernihiv Region. She was among those forced into the basement by Russian troops.

Kristina Sabaliauskaitė

Shopping

Vilnius Airport

NBA Basketball School in Vilnius

Kęstutis Marčiulynas-Bo Haeng Sunim

IFV Vilkas

News

2022.04.25 15:49

Vilnius greets cherry blossom season

LRT.lt2022.04.25 15:49
Japanese cherry blossoms in Vilnius
Japanese cherry blossoms in Vilnius / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The Japanese cherry garden on the Neris riverbank in Vilnius came into full bloom in the last week of April.

The Chiune Sugihara Sakura Garden, which draws crowds each spring, is named after a Japanese consul who issued transit visas to some 6,000 persecuted Jews during World War Two.

The blossoming of cherry trees is a fleeting event, usually lasting no more than one week.

The sakuras in Vilnius usually blossom at the end of April. In the previous two years, crowding was discouraged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Photos by LRT.lt photographer Domantas Umbrasas

Sakurų žydėjimas Vilniuje
Sakurų žydėjimas Vilniuje
Sakurų žydėjimas Vilniuje
# Society
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
