Vilnius greets cherry blossom season

The Japanese cherry garden on the Neris riverbank in Vilnius came into full bloom in the last week of April.

The Chiune Sugihara Sakura Garden, which draws crowds each spring, is named after a Japanese consul who issued transit visas to some 6,000 persecuted Jews during World War Two.

The blossoming of cherry trees is a fleeting event, usually lasting no more than one week.

The sakuras in Vilnius usually blossom at the end of April. In the previous two years, crowding was discouraged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Photos by LRT.lt photographer Domantas Umbrasas

Japanese cherry blossoms in Vilnius / D. Umbrasas/LRT

