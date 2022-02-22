News

2022.02.22 16:51

Lithuania ready to accept 8,000 refugees from Ukraine – official

Gytis Pankūnas, LRT.lt2022.02.22 16:51
Ukraine
Ukraine / AP

Lithuania is prepared to accept around 8,000 refugees from Ukraine, Lithuanian Deputy Interior Minister Vitalij Dmitrijev has said.

“The municipalities could accept 6,000 refugees. The education ministry said it could accommodate another couple thousand people. So, we have a total of around 8,000 places,” Dmitrijev told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, such a number of refugees could be accommodated in various municipal and ministerial premises.

Lithuanian municipalities have offered various types of premises for accommodating potential refugees from Ukraine.

Lithuanian Deputy Interior Minister Vitalij Dmitrijev
Lithuanian Deputy Interior Minister Vitalij Dmitrijev / E. Blaževič/LRT

“Dormitory-type premises, various premises that could be adapted for temporary living, such as schools, former schools, sports halls,” Dmitrijev said.

According to him, Lithuania could accept up to 50,000 refugees from Ukraine if there was such a need.

If the number of refugees increased drastically, all municipalities in the country would have to contribute to accommodating Ukrainians, who “would be spread proportionally”, according to the deputy interior minister.

Ukraine
Lithuanian Deputy Interior Minister Vitalij Dmitrijev
# Baltics and Eastern Europe
