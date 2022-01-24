News

2022.01.24 10:03

US mulls deploying thousands of troops to Baltics, Eastern Europe – media

LRT.lt2022.01.24 10:03
NATO exercises at the Baltic Sea
NATO exercises at the Baltic Sea / AP

Amid mounting fears of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden is considering deploying several thousand US troops, as well as warships and aircraft, to NATO allies in the Baltics and Eastern Europe.

On Saturday, the Pentagon presented Biden with several options for ramping up security in the region, the administration officials told the New York Times.

The options include sending 1,000 to 5,000 troops to NATO allies in Eastern Europe, with the potential to increase that number tenfold if the situation deteriorates.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the US president was expected to make a decision on the troop deployment this week.

In recent weeks, tensions rose as Russia massed over 100,000 troops at its border with Ukraine, with Kyiv and the West fearing an imminent attack. Moscow has also demanded that NATO provide legal guarantees that the Alliance will not expand to the east.

On Sunday the US State Department ordered family members of US Embassy personnel in Kyiv to leave the country, citing the threat of possible Russian invasion.

NATO exercises at the Baltic Sea
Joe Biden
Russian troops (associative image)
# News# Defence# Baltics and Eastern Europe
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Woman with a facemask
38 min. ago

Lithuania loosens self-isolation requirements after Covid exposure

Russian passport (associative image)
1 h ago

Lithuania blacklists two Russian singers for performing in Crimea

50-year-old letters were uncovered during a post building renovation
23 h ago

Lithuanian Post delivers 50-year-old letters interrupted by Soviet censors

Wooden building (associative image)
6
1 d ago

Lithuanian town sets eyes on wooden high-rises as future of construction

6
Vilija Matčiūnaitė, Lolita Zero, Monika Liu
1 d ago

Final batch of hopefuls advance to Lithuania’s Eurovision semi-finals

Kaunas 2022 opening ceremony
17
1 d ago

Kaunas kicks off European Capital of Culture programme

17
Russian troop movements.
1 d ago

‘They're going to Ukraine’: Social media chatter sheds light on Russia's military mobilisation

Audrys Juozas Bačkis visiting migrants
2022.01.22 10:00

Lithuanian cardinal working with asylum seekers: ‘This is a concentration camp’

The port of Hong Kong (associative image)
2022.01.22 08:00

Lithuanian goods obliterated from Chinese market – media

NATO-Russia negotiations
2022.01.21 20:00

Baltic, Polish MPs call on NATO not to give in to Russia's demands

50-year-old letters were uncovered during a post building renovation
2022.01.23 12:00

Lithuanian Post delivers 50-year-old letters interrupted by Soviet censors

Russian passport (associative image)
2022.01.24 09:30

Lithuania blacklists two Russian singers for performing in Crimea

Woman with a facemask
2022.01.24 10:25

Lithuania loosens self-isolation requirements after Covid exposure