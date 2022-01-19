News

2022.01.19 09:39

Lithuanian parliament bans flavoured e-cigarettes

Sniegė Balčiūnaitė, BNS2022.01.19 09:39
Electronic cigarette
Electronic cigarette / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas, has outlawed the sale of e-cigarettes and e-liquid cartridges as of July if they contain any flavours.

The only exception is tobacco-flavoured products.

The move is aimed at reducing sales of e-cigarettes that are growing increasingly popular in Lithuania, the authors of the bill argue.

On Tuesday, Lithuanian MPs adopted amendments to the Law on Control of Tobacco, Tobacco Products and Related Products with 92 votes in favour, nine against and nine abstentions.

Currently, there is a ban in Lithuania to sell e-cigarettes and their e-liquid cartridges if they contain vitamins and other additives that create an impression that they are good or do less damage to health.

Moreover, Lithuania has an import ban for e-cigarettes and their e-liquid cartridges containing caffeine or taurine and stimulating compounds linked to energy and vitality.

# Economy
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Emmanuel Levinas Centre in Kaunas
1 h ago

Levinas Centre in Kaunas angers philosopher’s son: ‘He wanted nothing to do with Lithuania’

Alcohol
15 h ago

Lithuanian parliament thwarts moves to loosen restrictions on alcohol sales

Goda Levickaitė in Norway's The Voice
15 h ago

Lithuanian performer enthralls Norway’s The Voice – video

Lithuanian military tests Israeli Spike anti-tank missiles for first time
16 h ago

Lithuanian military tests Israeli Spike anti-tank missiles for first time

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
17 h ago

No agreement on forced migrant returns as Lithuanian FM returns from Iraq

Port of Klaipėda
5
18 h ago

Klaipėda braced for uncertainty after halting Belarusian transit

5
Vaccination centre at Litexpo
20 h ago

Some 6,800 adverse reactions to Covid vaccines reported in Lithuania last year

Lithuanian passport
21 h ago

Lithuanian parliament allows letters x, w and q in ID documents

updated
Lithuania's Covid certificate, the Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas)
21 h ago

Covid certificates outlived their usefulness, says Lithuanian president’s adviser

Russian and Belarusian joint military drills Zapad 2017
23 h ago

Minsk claims troop buildup in Baltics, announces snap drills with Russia

Lithuanian passport
2022.01.18 12:20

Lithuanian parliament allows letters x, w and q in ID documents

updated
Lithuania's Covid certificate, the Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas)
2022.01.18 12:18

Covid certificates outlived their usefulness, says Lithuanian president’s adviser

Coronavirus in Lithuania
2022.01.18 10:18

Coronavirus update: Lithuania hits another high with 4,559 new infections

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
2022.01.18 16:24

No agreement on forced migrant returns as Lithuanian FM returns from Iraq

Russian and Belarusian joint military drills Zapad 2017
2022.01.18 10:42

Minsk claims troop buildup in Baltics, announces snap drills with Russia

Alcohol
2022.01.18 18:02

Lithuanian parliament thwarts moves to loosen restrictions on alcohol sales

Goda Levickaitė in Norway's The Voice
2022.01.18 18:00

Lithuanian performer enthralls Norway’s The Voice – video

Lithuanian military tests Israeli Spike anti-tank missiles for first time
2022.01.18 16:56

Lithuanian military tests Israeli Spike anti-tank missiles for first time

Vaccination centre at Litexpo
2022.01.18 13:34

Some 6,800 adverse reactions to Covid vaccines reported in Lithuania last year

The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
2022.01.18 10:30

UN aviation agency finishes report on Vilnius-bound Ryanair diverted to Belarus