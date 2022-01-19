Lithuanian parliament bans flavoured e-cigarettes

The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas, has outlawed the sale of e-cigarettes and e-liquid cartridges as of July if they contain any flavours.

The only exception is tobacco-flavoured products.

The move is aimed at reducing sales of e-cigarettes that are growing increasingly popular in Lithuania, the authors of the bill argue.

On Tuesday, Lithuanian MPs adopted amendments to the Law on Control of Tobacco, Tobacco Products and Related Products with 92 votes in favour, nine against and nine abstentions.

Currently, there is a ban in Lithuania to sell e-cigarettes and their e-liquid cartridges if they contain vitamins and other additives that create an impression that they are good or do less damage to health.

Moreover, Lithuania has an import ban for e-cigarettes and their e-liquid cartridges containing caffeine or taurine and stimulating compounds linked to energy and vitality.