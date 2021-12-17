Lithuania’ Rapšys scores second medal at World Swimming Championships

Danas Rapšys won bronze in 200m freestyle at the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Abu Dhabi.

The Lithuanian 26-year-old swimmer finished the distance in 1:41.73 seconds on Friday, placing third after South Korea's Hwang Sunwoo and Russia's Alexander Shchogolev.

On Thursday, Rapšys scored silver in 400m freestyle (3:36.83).

“I dedicate this victory to my buddy Žygimantas, who is in hospital battling for his life against Covid infection,” Rapšys posted on Facebook following Thursday's result. “He may not know yet I won silver, but I hope once he wakes up, he'll be happy to know his friend climbed the podium.”