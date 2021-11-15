News

2021.11.15 17:30

Barefoot parents protest Covid certificates for children in Lithuania

LRT.lt2021.11.15 17:30
Protest against immunity certificates for children
Protest against immunity certificates for children / E. Blaževič/LRT

The Lithuanian government is considering introducing the national Covid certificate (Opportunity Pass) to children aged over 12. But the proposal has angered some parents. On Monday, a handful of barefoot protesters staged a rally against the idea in Vilnius.

According to protest organisers, introducing Covid certificates for minors would discriminate against them and would cause psychological distress.

In Lithuania, the Opportunity Pass is issued to people over 16 who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 210 days, have tested negative for coronavirus using a PCR or an antigen test, or have been fully vaccinated.

The certificate is required to access indoor cafes, restaurants, shops, and other services.

“Limiting children’s opportunities is one of the risk factors for discrimination. They will not be able to go on school trips, go to events, the hairdresser, or the gym. I think this is wrong and illegal,” Vitalija Jankauskaitė, the organiser of the protest, told LRT.lt.

Protest against immunity certificates for children
Protest against immunity certificates for children / E. Blaževič/LRT

“I don’t know if there is a politician who wants to go down in the history books as a person who introduced children’s discrimination and segregation,” she added.

Asked why mothers protested barefoot, Jankauskaitė said that it symbolised that they came with peace.

According to the Education, Science and Sport Ministry, children will not be asked to show a Covid certificate when going to school or participating in non-formal education.

Lithuanian Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys has said that the government will decide on Wednesday whether to introduce Covid certificates to children aged over 12.

Protest against immunity certificates for children
Protest against immunity certificates for children / E. Blaževič/LRT
Protest against immunity certificates for children
Protest against immunity certificates for children
Protest against immunity certificates for children
Protest against immunity certificates for children
Protest against immunity certificates for children
# Society# Coronavirus# Covid restrictions
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Poland-Belarus border
1 h ago

Baltic presidents call for changes to EU migration rules

Migrants at Poland-Belarus border
2 h ago

Iraq to start ‘voluntary’ repatriation of its citizens from Belarus

Workers (associative image)
5
3 h ago

Lithuanian firms ask to allow immigration from ‘culturally proximate’ countries

5
Members of the Lithuanian parliament
4 h ago

'None': the most popular party in Lithuania

Latvian military
4 h ago

Latvian military launches snap drills on Belarus and Russia border

Minsk Airport
4 h ago

Minsk Airport must be made no-fly zone, Lithuanian FM says

Vilnius Airport
5 h ago

Travel update: Lithuania adds France, Italy to the red list

NATO flags
6 h ago

Warsaw in talks with Lithuania, Latvia on triggering NATO’s Article 4, Polish PM says

People with facemasks
7 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 947 new cases, 25 deaths

Supermarket worker (associative image)
7 h ago

Workers with international experience might be disadvantaged in Lithuania – survey

NATO flags
2021.11.15 11:25

Warsaw in talks with Lithuania, Latvia on triggering NATO’s Article 4, Polish PM says

Supermarket worker (associative image)
2021.11.15 09:42

Workers with international experience might be disadvantaged in Lithuania – survey

People with facemasks
2021.11.15 10:05

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 947 new cases, 25 deaths

Vilnius Airport
2021.11.15 12:00

Travel update: Lithuania adds France, Italy to the red list

Latvian military
2021.11.15 12:46

Latvian military launches snap drills on Belarus and Russia border

Lithuania-Belarus border
2021.11.15 09:31

‘Around 30 subjects’ in Belarus slated for further EU sanctions

Workers (associative image)
5
2021.11.15 14:20

Lithuanian firms ask to allow immigration from ‘culturally proximate’ countries

5
Minsk Airport
2021.11.15 12:41

Minsk Airport must be made no-fly zone, Lithuanian FM says

Members of the Lithuanian parliament
2021.11.15 13:00

'None': the most popular party in Lithuania

Migrants at Poland-Belarus border
2021.11.15 15:20

Iraq to start ‘voluntary’ repatriation of its citizens from Belarus