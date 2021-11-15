Barefoot parents protest Covid certificates for children in Lithuania

The Lithuanian government is considering introducing the national Covid certificate (Opportunity Pass) to children aged over 12. But the proposal has angered some parents. On Monday, a handful of barefoot protesters staged a rally against the idea in Vilnius.

According to protest organisers, introducing Covid certificates for minors would discriminate against them and would cause psychological distress.

In Lithuania, the Opportunity Pass is issued to people over 16 who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 210 days, have tested negative for coronavirus using a PCR or an antigen test, or have been fully vaccinated.

The certificate is required to access indoor cafes, restaurants, shops, and other services.

“Limiting children’s opportunities is one of the risk factors for discrimination. They will not be able to go on school trips, go to events, the hairdresser, or the gym. I think this is wrong and illegal,” Vitalija Jankauskaitė, the organiser of the protest, told LRT.lt.

Protest against immunity certificates for children / E. Blaževič/LRT

“I don’t know if there is a politician who wants to go down in the history books as a person who introduced children’s discrimination and segregation,” she added.

Asked why mothers protested barefoot, Jankauskaitė said that it symbolised that they came with peace.

According to the Education, Science and Sport Ministry, children will not be asked to show a Covid certificate when going to school or participating in non-formal education.

Lithuanian Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys has said that the government will decide on Wednesday whether to introduce Covid certificates to children aged over 12.