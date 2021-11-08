Lithuania’s ministry proposes national emergency over migrants on Polish border

Lithuania's Interior Ministry has proposed declaring an emergency situation in Lithuania following reports about a large number of migrants near the Belarus-Poland border.

“In view of this really serious situation, the Interior Ministry proposes to introduce and emergency situation. The government will have to consider the proposal and make the decision,” Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė told reporters during a media conference on Monday.

The media event was organised following reports that hundreds of irregular migrants in Belarus are moving toward the Polish border. Lithuania's border guard chief previously said that Lithuania was getting ready to react to any developments on its own border with Belarus.

“We are following what is happening on the border between Poland and Belarus and, obviously, we can expect similar intrusions and attacks. So our institutions are on maximum alert, our officers and military forces are regrouping,” Bilotaitė told reporters.