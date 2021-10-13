News

2021.10.13 16:49

Lithuanian cabinet approves minimum wage rise to 730 euros

BNS2021.10.13 16:49
Construction workers.
Construction workers. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

On Wednesday, the Lithuanian government approved a proposal to raise the minimum monthly wage before tax by 88 euros, or almost 14 percent, to 730 euros from January 1, 2022. 

The minimum wage after tax will increase to 518 euros, and the minimum hourly wage will rise from 3.93 euros to 4.47 euros.

Social Security and Labour Minister Monika Navickienė has said that it would be one of the most significant minimum wage increases in a decade.

Economists at the central Bank of Lithuania estimate that the proposed 13.7 percent increase in the minimum wage would result in average wages rising by around 1.5 points faster in 2022.

Finance Minister Gintare Skaistė has said that now is a good time to raise the minimum wage, given the country's good economic situation, favourable forecasts for next year and good budget revenue collection.

The Lithuanian Labour Code allows paying the minimum wage only for unskilled labor.

