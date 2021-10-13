News

2021.10.13 10:08

Lithuania to start paying 100-euro vaccination bonuses to seniors

BNS2021.10.13 10:08
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Seniors aged 75 and over in Lithuania will receive 100-euro payments once they get vaccinated or get their booster shots, according to a law passed by the parliament on Tuesday.

Sixty-eight lawmakers voted in favour of the law, three were against and seven abstained.

The law failed to pass during the first reading after members of the opposition failed to register for the vote.

The bonuses will be paid to pensioners aged 75 and over who got vaccinated between September and December, as well as to those who get their booster jabs by April.

