News

2021.10.06 17:51

Lithuania may see sub-zero night temperatures over the weekend, meteorologists say

LRT.lt
Sub-zero temperatures expected in parts of Lithuania over the weekend, meteorologists say
/ Unsplash

At the beginning of the week, Lithuanians enjoyed warm and sunny autumn weather. But temperatures will gradually drop as the weekend nears.

On Wednesday, temperatures stayed around 14–19C across Lithuania. On Thursday, colder weather will come to the country from the east, pushing temperatures down to 12–15C, Alva Nagelytė, a meteorologist at the Lithuanian Hydrometeorological Service, told LRT RADIO.

On Friday night, temperatures will be 1–3C across the country and might even drop below zero in Lithuania's eastern regions. The day temperatures will be around 10–14C. Similar temperatures will stay throughout the weekend.

