2021.10.07 09:00

How are Baltic Covid-19 vaccination numbers stacking up?

LRT.lt2021.10.07 09:00
Vaccination centre at Litexpo exhibition hall
Vaccination centre at Litexpo exhibition hall / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Across Europe, almost 74 percent of adults have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Denmark is leading the statistic with almost 95 percent of inoculated adults. How are the vaccination numbers in the Baltic states stacking up?

As of Wednesday, over 1.756 million people or 62.8 percent of the eligible population have received at least one Covid-19 jab in Lithuania. In all, 58.2 percent of the population have been fully inoculated, according to Lithuania’s official Covid-19 page koronastop.lrv.lt.

In Latvia, 937,495 people have received at least one vaccine dose, with 866,254 of them – or 46 percent of the population – having been fully vaccinated, according to the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

In Estonia, 762,305 people or 57.4 percent of the population have received at least one jab. Meanwhile, 53.6 percent of the population have completed the vaccination course, according to Estonia’s official Covid-19 website vaksineeri.ee.

